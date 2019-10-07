DAWN.COM

SC suspends election tribunal's decision to deseat Qasim Suri

Haseeb Bhatti
October 07, 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the decision of an election tribunal that [nullified][2] Qasim Suri's election as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to de-notify him as a member of the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the decision of an election tribunal that nullified Qasim Suri's election as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to de-notify him as a member of the National Assembly.

Admitting Suri's appeal for hearing, a three-member of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued notices to the parties in the case.

The top court also asked the election commission not to issue the election schedule for NA-265 (Quetta-II).

In his appeal, filed by Naeem Bukhari, Suri had questioned the jurisdiction of the ECP to unseat him when it was not constituted properly since the five-member commission was short of two members.

On September 27, the Balochistan High Court election tribunal had declared the election of Suri, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Balochistan, as void and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Balochistan National Party's (BNP) Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani had challenged Suri's election, alleging rigging.

Read: NA prorogued abruptly after ECP unseats deputy speaker

On Wednesday, the National Assembly session, which was scheduled to continue till October 4, was prorogued abruptly within minutes of its commencement. Members of the opposition alleged that the move was aimed at avoiding election to the vacant office of the deputy speaker.

The prorogation came hours after the ECP issued a notification of Suri’s unseating.

Comments (11)

Careless Whispers
Oct 07, 2019 11:34am

Selected....

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Oct 07, 2019 11:42am

Interesting observations are likely to appear here very shortly, keeping all fingers crossed !

Recommend 0
Imtiaz kh
Oct 07, 2019 11:43am

Decision wd have been otherwise in case of PML n.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 07, 2019 11:44am

ECP is biased, everyone knows

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Oct 07, 2019 11:47am

It happens when all on same page

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Oct 07, 2019 11:57am

Another rigging?

Recommend 0
Supporter- PTI
Oct 07, 2019 12:07pm

He is innocent. Also what about the corrupt politicians of PMLN sitting in parliament?. ECP first take care of real corrupt politicians that are in PPP and PMLN.

Recommend 0
sad
Oct 07, 2019 12:20pm

ECP never denotified Saad Rafique in last parliament.

Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Oct 07, 2019 12:41pm

Same thing PPP and PML-N had done in past so then why fingers are being pointed at PTI. It makes no sense hypocrisy of PPP and PML-N at its peak. So its better PPP and PML-N should stop shedding crocodile tears.

Recommend 0
Masroor
Oct 07, 2019 01:03pm

ECP is playing high stake politics.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2019 01:11pm

No justice, no peace.

Recommend 0

