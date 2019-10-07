SC suspends election tribunal's decision to deseat Qasim Suri
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the decision of an election tribunal that nullified Qasim Suri's election as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to de-notify him as a member of the National Assembly.
Admitting Suri's appeal for hearing, a three-member of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued notices to the parties in the case.
The top court also asked the election commission not to issue the election schedule for NA-265 (Quetta-II).
In his appeal, filed by Naeem Bukhari, Suri had questioned the jurisdiction of the ECP to unseat him when it was not constituted properly since the five-member commission was short of two members.
On September 27, the Balochistan High Court election tribunal had declared the election of Suri, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Balochistan, as void and ordered re-election in the constituency.
Balochistan National Party's (BNP) Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani had challenged Suri's election, alleging rigging.
On Wednesday, the National Assembly session, which was scheduled to continue till October 4, was prorogued abruptly within minutes of its commencement. Members of the opposition alleged that the move was aimed at avoiding election to the vacant office of the deputy speaker.
The prorogation came hours after the ECP issued a notification of Suri’s unseating.
