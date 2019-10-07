PM Imran embarks on third official visit to China
Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for China on Monday for an official visit in order to discuss issues of regional and bilateral importance with the Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.
He will meet separately with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
According to an statement of the Foreign Office (FO), the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and others.
According to the state-run radio service, the premier will discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and cooperation in the agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran said that the removal of all bottlenecks in CPEC projects and their timely completion was the top priority of the government.
Amid a perceived slowdown on CPEC, the federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Sunday said Pakistan would engage China at the highest level for talks on several big projects in the fields of hydropower, oil refinery and steel mills.
During the premier's visit, the two sides will discuss the "immediate implementation" of the second phase of the China-Pakistan free trade agreement (FTA). They will also discuss the abolition of the quota for all Pakistani agro products, Radio Pakistan added.
The prime minister is also expected to address the China Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing and to meet with Chinese entrepreneurs as well as the heads of different companies, Radio Pakistan reported.
This is the premier's third visit to China in less than a year.
In April, he visited Beijing to attend the second Belt and Road Forum and for talks with the Chinese leadership on the expanded CPEC. His first official visit had come in November last year.
Army chief in China
Ahead of the premier's departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China on an official visit, the military's media wing said.
The army chief is scheduled to meet the Chinese military leadership including the Peoples Liberation Army commander, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and commander Southern Theater Command.
He will also join Prime Minister Imran's meetings with the Chinese premier and President Xi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.
I think that Imran Khan came into power for tours only,because these tours only for enjoyment and nothing will done
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping is not coming to visit Pakistan?
Have a safe journey. A country which truly understand Pakistan potential and exploit its very well.
@ABD San Francisco USA, Because he is going to india
@ABD San Francisco USA, HE knows the truth
Good Luck PM Khan !!
It will be good idea If IK and FM Qureshi moved abroad for love of foreign.visits and.run Pakistan from.there.
All the best wishes and prayers for IK (not PTI). Hopefully all of IK's hard work will eventually be fruitful for our country.
Visit ,visit , visit but result same, that means the next visit.. All this shows Pakistan can not stand on its own. OR it will take much long to reach that stage.
@ABD San Francisco USA,
Its Pak who needs China & not the other way
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, He is going to ask for a loan but may not get it.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, no individuals please. It's only as a nation we can progress.
Is this just me - I feel Pakistan is putting all eggs in one basket with China. China is like a Python, slowly strangles - before they even know Pakistan will be wrapped in a financial chokehold by China from which they will never be able to free themselves for life.
All weather friend the great Chinese Republic.
Imran Khan should invite the Chinese President to visit Pakistan as Chief Guest for Pakistan Day Celebrations on coming 23 March 2020.
On whose aeroplanes?
@ABD San Francisco USA, he's got the Hong Kong situation to deal with.
PMIK is going to China , but president Xi is going to India to meet Modi. Are the visits overlapping?