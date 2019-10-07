DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

US to withdraw troops as Turkey launches Syria operation: White House

AFP | ReutersOctober 07, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on September 8, a Turkish military vehicle drives on a joint patrol with US troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town on the border with Turkey. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 8, a Turkish military vehicle drives on a joint patrol with US troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town on the border with Turkey. — AFP

US troops in northern Syria will no longer be near the border with Turkey, nor will they support Ankara's "long-planned operation" into the country, the White House said on Sunday.

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," the White House said, using another acronym for the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

The statement, which followed US President Donald Trump's phone call with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, also criticised "France, Germany, and other European nations" for not repatriating their citizens detained in northern Syria who had joined IS.

"Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Erdogan's spokesman today said the planned "safe zone" in northern Syria aims to clear terrorist elements from the border and return refugees safely to Syria within the framework of Syrian territorial integrity.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan and Trump agreed during a phone call to meet in Washington next month to discuss creating a "safe zone" in northern Syria, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan also expressed his "frustration over the US military and security bureaucracy's failure" to implement an August deal establishing a buffer zone on the Turkish border.

The day before, the Turkish leader warned that Ankara could launch a cross-border offensive "as soon as today, tomorrow".

Washington had previously sought to stop any Turkish operation against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish militants in Turkey.

The US worked closely with the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia to recapture swathes of territory from the IS militants.

Syria Conflict
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bravo
Oct 07, 2019 11:32am

India support for freedom to kurdhish people

Recommend 0
Makhdoom Bihari
Oct 07, 2019 11:44am

There goes US support for Kurds.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...
October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...