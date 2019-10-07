Police to produce Qandeel’s brother in court tomorrow

MULTAN: The Multan police will produce a brother of Qandeel Baloch in court on Tuesday as police obtained his three-day physical remand from a local court on Saturday.

Muhammad Arif who was declared absconder by the trial court on Sept 27, was arrested with the help of Interpol.

Muzaffarabad SHO Bashir Harraj said police got three-day remand of the suspect and would produce him in court on Tuesday.

Waseem, another brother of Qandeel, was given life term by the trial court while the remaining five suspects including Mufti Qavi and elder brother of Qandeel were acquitted.

On July 16, 2016, Waseem admitted before police that he had killed Qandeel in the name of honour and that he had no guilt over killing her. He also told police that his brother Mohammad Arif who was in Saudi Arabia had asked him to kill Qandeel as he (Arif) felt ashamed of her conduct and asked him to come to Saudi Arabia after killing her.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2019