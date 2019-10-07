DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

PTM leader calls for talks with govt

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated October 07, 2019

MNA Ali Wazir says PTM desires durable peace in tribal regions. — Twitter/File
MNA Ali Wazir says PTM desires durable peace in tribal regions. — Twitter/File

SWABI: Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, MNAs belonging to the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), said on Sunday that dialogue was the only way to find a solution to the problems being faced by Pakhtuns and improve law and order in tribal areas.

Speaking at a PTM’s meeting at the residence of party leader Dr Mohammad Jasim and later talking to Dawn, Mr Wazir said he and his party were in favour of talks but it was not clear with whom they should initiate the negotiations.

He said the PTM desired durable peace in tribal regions and for that purpose it was ready to sign an agreement with the ruling party.

He said the PTM was struggling for the rights of Pakhtuns but if the agreement reached with the government failed to get implemented then that agreement would be useless.

Answering a question, he said that PTM’s demands included recovery of missing persons, restoration of peace in tribal districts and protection of Pakhtuns’ rights.

He called upon the government to constitute a committee for holding negotiations, adding that members of that committee must enjoy authority for taking decisions.

He said Pakhtuns were the biggest victim of lawlessness in the country’s tribal areas and they had suffered heavy losses. The economic infrastructure in tribal areas was destroyed, their financial position weakened and educational institutions became non-functional, he said, adding that thousands of Pakhtun families were displaced due to terrorism and military operations against militants in tribal areas.

Mr Wazir said that lawlessness also had a negative impact on the Pakhtun culture. "Our struggle for Pakhtuns’ rights would continue unabated," he added.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2019

Anti-Corruption
Oct 07, 2019 08:50am

Great. He's now back on track.

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 07, 2019 09:11am

self promotion is their only interest....does not matter if they harm the people or the nation in the process

Recommend 0
Ali khan
Oct 07, 2019 09:20am

Eye wash. Sorry don't believe u and u are not my representative. U just want to create issues.

Recommend 0
asgher
Oct 07, 2019 09:21am

PTM does not represent pashtuns.

PTM must answer to the press conference of ISPR where multiple alarming facts were disclosed.

Recommend 0
Qazi
Oct 07, 2019 09:41am

All ethnicity and religion based political parties should be banned as these should have no place in political domain in any civilized democratic country

Recommend 0

