DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2019

'Will continue to urge India to lift curfew, release all prisoners,' say US senators after visit to AJK

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 06, 2019

Email

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan meeting Senator Chris Van Hollen as Senator Maggie Hassan looks on in Muzaffarabad on Sunday. — Foreign Office
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan meeting Senator Chris Van Hollen as Senator Maggie Hassan looks on in Muzaffarabad on Sunday. — Foreign Office
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan meeting Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Masood Khan's Twitter account
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan meeting Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Masood Khan's Twitter account

A high-level US Congressional delegation comprising Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan along with their staffers and US Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones visited Muzaffarabad on Sunday to "see the ground situation and gauge public sentiment" following the illegal actions taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release by the Foreign Office, the US Senators said they would "continue to urge India to lift the curfew and release all prisoners as a first step".

Maj Gen Amer gave the visiting delegation a detailed briefing on the current situation at the Line of Control (LoC).

The US delegation also met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

The AJK leadership expressed their gratitude to the US senators for visiting the region and "appreciated their support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

The US delegation was offered to "see first hand the vibrant and thriving Kashmiri community in Azad Kashmir" and was provided a historical background of the dispute, along with the "deteriorating situation" in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory after India's decision to strip its semi autonomous status on August 5.

The senators were apprised of the "prolonged curfew and suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms" since the move by the Indian government.

The AJK leaders expressed hope that with the first hand experience and information gathered, the US leaders would be better equipped to understand the "prevailing humanitarian crisis" in the disputed territory and as a result be able to better explain the ground realities to their colleagues in Capitol Hill and in the administration.

"It was noted that the Indian government’s policy of denial to allow neutral observers to visit the occupied Jammu and Kashmir had exposed specious India’s 'all is well' propaganda," said the Foreign Office in its statement.

President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Farooq Haider both urged the US leaders "to play their role in saving the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India’s repressive brutal measures". The US leaders were also requested to continue "pressing India to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions".

"Among other things, they also shared the vision and priorities of AJK Government, which were focused on governance, rule of law and development," said the FO statement.

The US leaders "shared the human rights concerns" and "expressed their resolve to remain engaged for the resolution of the dispute", the statement concluded by saying.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...
October 05, 2019

Pursuing peace?

WITH the Afghan peace process — thanks to the complexity of the situation and the varying agendas of the parties...
October 05, 2019

Industry meetings

INDUSTRY leaders’ recent round of meetings with the army chief and then the prime minister betrays a sense of...
October 05, 2019

Media unity

THE media industry has finally risen to the occasion. In a show of unity that had become rare in recent times, all...