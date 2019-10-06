DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2019

US presidential candidate expresses concern over events in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated October 06, 2019

Email

Democratic presidential candidate for the US Elections 2020, Senator Elizabeth Warren, on Saturday expressed concern about the recent events in occupied Kashmir, including the ongoing communications blackout. — AP
Democratic presidential candidate for the US Elections 2020, Senator Elizabeth Warren, on Saturday expressed concern about the recent events in occupied Kashmir, including the ongoing communications blackout. — AP

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate for the US Elections 2020, on Saturday expressed concern about the recent events in occupied Kashmir, including the ongoing communications blackout.

In a post shared on Twitter, the progressive senator said: "The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in [India-occupied] Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions."

"The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected," she added on Twitter, along with an article about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Since the Indian government on August 5 repealed Article 370 of its constitution — stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status — a strict lock-down and communications blackout has suffocated the region into silence. It has now been in place for 63 days.

Read: 60 days on, occupied Kashmir remains under siege

Various American lawmakers have condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, US Senator Bernie Sanders last month termed India's move to annex occupied Kashmir as "unacceptable".

Last week, trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of the disputed territory.

Read: Amendment to US finance bill urges India to lift Kashmir siege

Additionally, a US Senate panel has attached an amendment to a finance bill that requires India to end its lockdown and curfew in occupied Kashmir and fully restore communications links to the occupied valley.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 06, 2019 02:56pm

All suggestions are most welcome but India will do whatever is takes.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 06, 2019 02:59pm

Its normal for politicians to say the right thing when they are sitting ' outside ' ...... and change their view once ' in actual power '.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 06, 2019 03:16pm

This is obvious. Every one has its own interest to speak. Let there be a statement from the US Government

Recommend 0
Jersey Guy
Oct 06, 2019 03:24pm

She is playing on expected lines and will play for India if and when she get elected.

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 06, 2019 03:27pm

Is she above Modi?

Recommend 0
Binu
Oct 06, 2019 03:31pm

@Parvez, yes

Recommend 0
sammy
Oct 06, 2019 03:38pm

@Dr Vikas Jamwal, So will Pakistan, you haven't seen the beginning of it as yet.

Recommend 0
Ken Holland
Oct 06, 2019 03:38pm

Appreciated!

Recommend 0
Lionel
Oct 06, 2019 03:55pm

It's true. India has to handle such remarks

Recommend 0
akram
Oct 06, 2019 03:55pm

@Dr Vikas Jamwal, until it is forced to...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...
October 05, 2019

Pursuing peace?

WITH the Afghan peace process — thanks to the complexity of the situation and the varying agendas of the parties...
October 05, 2019

Industry meetings

INDUSTRY leaders’ recent round of meetings with the army chief and then the prime minister betrays a sense of...
October 05, 2019

Media unity

THE media industry has finally risen to the occasion. In a show of unity that had become rare in recent times, all...