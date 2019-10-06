US presidential candidate expresses concern over events in occupied Kashmir
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate for the US Elections 2020, on Saturday expressed concern about the recent events in occupied Kashmir, including the ongoing communications blackout.
In a post shared on Twitter, the progressive senator said: "The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in [India-occupied] Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions."
"The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected," she added on Twitter, along with an article about the situation in occupied Kashmir.
Since the Indian government on August 5 repealed Article 370 of its constitution — stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status — a strict lock-down and communications blackout has suffocated the region into silence. It has now been in place for 63 days.
Various American lawmakers have condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir.
Another Democratic presidential hopeful, US Senator Bernie Sanders last month termed India's move to annex occupied Kashmir as "unacceptable".
Last week, trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of the disputed territory.
Additionally, a US Senate panel has attached an amendment to a finance bill that requires India to end its lockdown and curfew in occupied Kashmir and fully restore communications links to the occupied valley.
Comments (10)
All suggestions are most welcome but India will do whatever is takes.
Its normal for politicians to say the right thing when they are sitting ' outside ' ...... and change their view once ' in actual power '.
This is obvious. Every one has its own interest to speak. Let there be a statement from the US Government
She is playing on expected lines and will play for India if and when she get elected.
Is she above Modi?
@Parvez, yes
@Dr Vikas Jamwal, So will Pakistan, you haven't seen the beginning of it as yet.
Appreciated!
It's true. India has to handle such remarks
@Dr Vikas Jamwal, until it is forced to...