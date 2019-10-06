US presidential candidate expresses concern over events in occupied Kashmir

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate for the US Elections 2020, on Saturday expressed concern about the recent events in occupied Kashmir, including the ongoing communications blackout.

In a post shared on Twitter, the progressive senator said: "The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in [India-occupied] Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions."

"The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected," she added on Twitter, along with an article about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Since the Indian government on August 5 repealed Article 370 of its constitution — stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status — a strict lock-down and communications blackout has suffocated the region into silence. It has now been in place for 63 days.

Various American lawmakers have condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir.

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, US Senator Bernie Sanders last month termed India's move to annex occupied Kashmir as "unacceptable".

Last week, trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of the disputed territory.

Additionally, a US Senate panel has attached an amendment to a finance bill that requires India to end its lockdown and curfew in occupied Kashmir and fully restore communications links to the occupied valley.