DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 06, 2019

NAB chairman rejects business community's concerns about watchdog as 'completely baseless'

Dawn.comUpdated October 06, 2019

Email

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, October 6. — DawnNewsTV
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, October 6. — DawnNewsTV

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Sunday refuted reservations that the business community had recently expressed about the accountability watchdog as "completely baseless".

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Iqbal said that he was shocked when he learnt that one individual had expressed his reservations about NAB in the much-talked-about meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and some of Pakistan's most powerful business tycoons on Wednesday.

However, the NAB chairman said that a few days prior, the same individual had written a letter to the bureau in which he had applauded its services.

Iqbal said that he would not name the businessman as he didn't want to affect anyone's image, but said that if the individual had reservations he should have shared them with the bureau.

The NAB chairman added that not just one business tycoon, but at least three, had written letters to the bureau in which they praised it.

He said that he would furnish the said letters if needed be. Iqbal expressed his gratitude to them for praising NAB as well as for expressing their reservations.

"Every person or institution can make lapses," he said, adding that God had given humans intelligence in order to minimise the lapses.

The NAB chairman added that a four-member committee has been formed, the mandate for which is being determined. He said that it could be seen as an "advisory" institution that would discuss the problems of the business community and find solutions to them.

"I want to clarify that the formation of a committee doesn't mean that NAB is not an independent institution or that NAB is subservient," he said.

Last week, the business community met with both the army chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief had told a group of businessmen that the country's "improved internal security environment" has "created space for increased economic activity".

Read: Meeting with COAS was cordial: industry leaders

The participants of the meeting said they hammered the point about NAB interfering in business activities. "There was a lot of noise about National Accountability Bureau," one person had told Dawn.

The following day, in separate meetings with business barons, Prime Minister Imran had assured them that a strategy had been finalised to address the concerns of the business community regarding NAB.

During one meeting, the prime minister told the businessmen that the government had decided to form a committee comprising senior persons of the industry. The committee would have the mandate to decide which cases regarding businessmen should be taken up by NAB and which should not.

Saudi style authority

Addressing the press conference today, Iqbal said that while he was speaking to businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Thursday, one individual had asked him if looted wealth could be recovered in four weeks in Saudi Arabia, why couldn't this happen in Pakistan.

"Believe me, NAB has never wanted that we are given power similar to that of the Saudi model," he said, adding: "Don't I know that Pakistan is an independent country, it has a Constitution, rule of law and an active judiciary and all institutions are working in their places?"

Iqbal said that it would be a "very strange request" to ask for authority that is only possible in a monarchy.

"NAB has never expressed a desire to be given Saudi style power."

He clarified that what he had said was that if they did have the authority available in Saudi Arabia, he would take three weeks to recover the looted wealth.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (from Japan)
Oct 06, 2019 01:30pm

Cnic condition lifted or not for business???

Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Oct 06, 2019 01:52pm

@Philosopher (from Japan), no, why should this condition be lifted, every one must be brought under tax net and this is one way to do it. It tax net is not increased and widened, people will continue to feel the tax burden on them.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 06, 2019 02:55pm

Now business community doesn’t care. They are out of NAB.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 06, 2019 03:15pm

He is the purest man in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
A shah
Oct 06, 2019 03:22pm

No smoke without fire

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Oct 06, 2019 03:56pm

Businessmen are coming with 101 excuses because they don't want to pay taxes...

Recommend 0
NINO
Oct 06, 2019 03:56pm

He may be an honest man but surely he is blind for the poor man can not see what is happening with the BRT in Peshawar.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...
October 05, 2019

Pursuing peace?

WITH the Afghan peace process — thanks to the complexity of the situation and the varying agendas of the parties...
October 05, 2019

Industry meetings

INDUSTRY leaders’ recent round of meetings with the army chief and then the prime minister betrays a sense of...
October 05, 2019

Media unity

THE media industry has finally risen to the occasion. In a show of unity that had become rare in recent times, all...