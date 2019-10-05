Former Dawn City Editor Abul Hasanat passes away

Former Dawn City Editor Abul Hasanat breathed his last on Saturday in Karachi.

He graduated from Karachi University in 1973 with a Bachelor's Degree in history, philosophy and international relations.

He worked as a journalist at Dawn from 1995 to 2010, during which he served as the City Editor and senior editorial advisor.

In 2011, he joined The Express Tribune, where he served as an editorial consultant to date.

He leaves behind a wife, a son and three daughters.

More to follow