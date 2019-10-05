DAWN.COM

Multan police apprehend social media star Qandeel's absconding brother with help from Interpol

Taser SubhaniOctober 05, 2019

On September 27, a trial court had sentenced Mohammad Waseem, one of Qandeel's two brothers, to life in prison. — Facebook/File
Multan police on Saturday apprehended Mohammad Arif, an absconding brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, with the help of Interpol, police officials said.

SHO Mahar Bashir Hiraj told DawnNewsTV that Arif has been handed over to Muzaffarabad police station in Multan.

Arif had been declared an absconder in the murder case of Baloch, who had been strangled to death on July 15, 2016.

A day after the murder, another brother of Baloch, Mohammad Waseem, had admitted before the police that he had killed Qandeel because she “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her risque videos and statements posted on social media.

He had also said that his sister had a "bad character" being a social media model and that he had "no guilt over killing her".

Furthermore, Waseem had told the court his brother Mohammad Arif, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, had asked him to kill Qandeel as he (Arif) felt ashamed due to her conduct. Arif had directed Waseem to flee to Saudi Arabia after killing Baloch.

A trial court, on September 27, had sentenced Waseem to life in prison, but acquitted five others, including a third brother, Aslam Shaheen, named in the case lodged by Baloch's parents.

Waseem will serve out his sentence in Multan's Central Jail. Arif has yet to be charged by a court for his alleged involvement in the case.

