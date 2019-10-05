Sri Lanka upset Pakistan by 64 runs in first Twenty20 in Lahore
Inexperienced Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan by 64 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka scored 165-5 in their 20 overs with Danushka Gunathilaka scoring 57 off 38 balls including a six and eight boundaries, for which he was awarded Man of the Match.
Teenage Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain took a hat-trick, finishing with 3-37.
Pakistan were bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs with Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana taking three wickets apiece.
Babar Azam (13 off 10) was the first man down at 1.5 overs, caught out from Pradeep's delivery. Pradeep then bagged a golden duck, when he took Umar Akmal's wicket on the next ball. He was not fortunate enough to score a hat-trick, however.
Ahmed Shehzad (4 off 9) found himself dismissed after dragging a thick inside edge back onto the stumps courtesy Udana's ball.
In a mix up between skipper Sarfaraz and Iftikhar Ahmed over taking a run, which according to ESPNcricinfo characterised much of Pakistan's innings, Iftikhar Ahmed (25 off 24) had to exit at 11.3 overs.
The skipper (24 off 30) was next to go at 13.2 overs, when he was bowled out by Hasranga.
Over the course of the next three overs, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf all fell, leaving Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir at the crease.
The 18th over saw the match wrap up as the two batsmen were dismissed within a ball of one another by Udana, who by then had a 3-wicket haul along with Pradeep.
Earlier, the visitors, raced to 84 with openers Gunathilaka scoring 57 off 38 balls including a six and eight boundaries and Avishka Fernando making 33 off 34.
Debutant Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 32 off 22 with two sixes and as many boundaries while skipper Dasun Shanaka chipped in with 17 including two sixes.
A heavy presence of Army personnel and police was seen deployed in and around the Gaddafi Stadium to provide security to players and fans.
The surroundings of the stadium have been cordoned off by heavy deployment of the personnel of Rangers and the commandos of the police since Friday night, an official told Dawn.
He said 25 major and small roads around the venue have been blocked for general traffic by placing containers and barriers. More than 13,000 policemen will man roads. Snipers have also taken positions on the buildings declared sensitive in the adjoining of the stadium.
The second match will be played on Monday and the third on Wednesday — all in Lahore.
In the one-day international series held in Karachi, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-0.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain made the squad, and is all set for his second T20I. He beat left-armers Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz for a spot in the starting XI. Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal also made it to the batting lining up. Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail sat this one out.
The Sri Lankan side featured two T20 debutants: Wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka and batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
Bhanuka, who played his first ODI on Wednesday, today played a T20I for the first time. Rajapaksa played the first ever international match of any kind.
Teams
Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) (capt.), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep
Comments (26)
"More than 13,000 policemen will man roads." More policemen than spectators!
Sri Lanka played well great batting. Green's are in trouble!!!
First wicket. Finally.
Welcome Sri Lanka to Lahore, the top cricket loving, cricket-crazy and cricket-fanatic city of the world. Have a good time and enjoy the famous hospitality and historic sumptuous local cusine tailor-made for guests like you. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Hope Sri Lankan players are not scared by heavy security ......cricket should win and international cricket must return back to pakistan.....
Great batting by the inexperienced youngsters from Sri Lanka.... Pakistan not so great even at home!
Best T20 team with bestT20 batsman playing at home ground against a team lacking all of their major players. What will be the results? Shameful?
Pakistan 22-3
Brilliant decision to bring Umar Akmal and Shehzad back into the team.
Singha (lion) is roaring
Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shezad out!!! How many chances Have they got. Why Misbah why???
Win or loose , wish for the success of srilanka trip
Pakistan's batting
2 Shehzad 3 Akmal 4 Sarfaraz
Lower order batting promoted up the lineup.
As a Pakistani fan, I am not even mad at Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shehzad. They've been brought back countless times and they've always failed to perform - today even against a relatively weaker Sri Lankan side. I don't know when our selectors will take a hint.
Why are we testing the same useless batsman: Shehzad and Akmal....why!! Bench them for life as they are both useless.
Pakistan batters struggling, after Pakistan bowlers struggled. Yes, playing Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe are good options...
Boring , substandard venue ,facilities and over reaching security. Cricket should be subjected to vagaricies like this
Pakistan took a very stupid decision to play Shezad and Akmal they have been given enough chances to prove themselves every time they have failed and today they proved it again that they not worth it to even try them pls a very special request to Misbah that if you are what the whole country thinks pls do not make this kind of mistakes thanks
How can you expect dead horses to run a derby? Akmal and Shahzad have passed their prime, they are only good for domestic and leagues now. Misbah-ul-Haq made his first blunder as a selector bringing them back in the team. Hopefully he has learned from his mistake and will correct it immediately
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
Your comments are like Sarfraz Ahmed's statements: a lot of meaningless words put together.
A heavy presence of Army personnel and police was seen deployed in and around the Gaddafi Stadium to provide security to players and fans" With snippers on house tops,13000 security forces,road closed for traffic,is it a cricket match to be enjoyed or a point to be proved that match can go on
Pakistan is 87 for 7 - loosing against a second ring SL team. There is no point in changing the Selector or the Coach. What Pakistan needs is revival of domestic cricket.
R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Well played Sri Lanka. You made the high profile trip worth it.
Congratulations to Srilankan Cricket Team on winning the first T-20 cricket match played in Lahore.
Pakistan should try two win the remaining two matches schedule to be played between Pakistan and Srilankan cricket teams on 7th and 9th of October 2019 to in order to win the series of matches.
Why is Rizwan not playing? He is a better WK and Batsman than Sarfraz. Shehzad , Umar Akmal and Asif Ali should be dropped and Pakistan should give chances to new fresh players instead picking the same batch of failure. Pakistan selection wasted an opportunity here, never learn.
I just salute the foresight of PCB!! As per your news yesterday, PCB has arranged a series against Ireland and Netherlands next year
I don't understand why both Umar Akmal and Shazad have been recalled and, why young players weren't given chance? Pakistan lost by 64 run by a SL's junior team!
