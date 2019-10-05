Sri Lanka 107-1 at the end of 13 overs in T20 against Pakistan in Lahore

Sri Lanka were 107-1 at the end of 13 overs in the first match of the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan being played in Lahore.

The hosts had won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed at 9.4 overs while attempting to sweep Shadab Khan's delivery.

Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are currently on the pitch.

A heavy presence of Army personnel and police was seen deployed in and around the Gaddafi Stadium to provide security to players and fans.

The surroundings of the stadium have been cordoned off by heavy deployment of the personnel of Rangers and the commandos of the police from Friday night, an official told Dawn.

He said 25 major and small roads around the venue have been blocked for general traffic by placing containers and barriers. More than 13,000 policemen will man roads. Snipers have also taken positions on the buildings declared sensitive in the adjoining of the stadium.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held on October 7 and 9.

In the one-day international series held in Karachi, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-0.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain has made the squad, and is all set for his second T20I. He beat left-armers Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz for a spot in the starting XI. Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have also made it to the batting lining up. Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail will be sitting this one out.

The Sri Lankan side will feature two T20 debutants: Wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka and batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

For Bhanuka, who played his first ODI on Wednesday, is now playing a T20I for the first time. Rajapaksa will be playing the first ever international match of any kind.

Teams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) (capt.), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep