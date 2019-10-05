Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl in first T20 match against Sri Lanka in Lahore

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Twenty20 international series between the two sides being played in Lahore.

A heavy presence of Army personnel and police was seen deployed in and around the Gaddafi Stadium to provide security to players and fans.

The surroundings of the stadium have been cordoned off by heavy deployment of the personnel of Rangers and the commandos of the police from Friday night, an official told Dawn.

He said 25 major and small roads around the venue have been blocked for general traffic by placing containers and barriers. More than 13,000 policemen will man roads. Snipers have also taken positions on the buildings declared sensitive in the adjoining of the stadium.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held on October 7 and 9.

In the one-day international series held in Karachi, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-0.

Stay tuned for updates.