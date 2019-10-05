DAWN.COM

11 killed as bus overturns on Makran Coastal Highway

Ismail SasoliUpdated October 05, 2019

A view of the totaled coach following the accident. — Photo provided by author
A view of the totaled coach following the accident. — Photo provided by author

At least 11 people were killed and 10 others critically injured when a passenger coach overturned on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan on Saturday, hospital officials said.

The coach was travelling from Pasni to Karachi when it overturned after its brakes failed near Buzi Top on the coastal highway.

Nine of the passengers were said to have died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Pakistan Coast Guards personnel immediately reached the accident site to rescue the surviving passengers. The dead and the injured were shifted to PNS Darman Jah hospital in Ormara. Doctors of the Pakistan Navy are treating the injured.

The dead include three women and two children.

The incident comes less than two weeks after 26 people died and at least 20 others suffered injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from Skardu hit a small hill near Babusar Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district.

Ten military personnel on board the bus also lost their lives as did three children and eight women.

