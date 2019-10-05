DAWN.COM

Extra security for T20 series in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 05, 2019

Pakistani soldier and police officer stand guard outside the Gaddafi stadium ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket match in Lahore on Friday, October 4, 2019. — AP
LAHORE: Army personnel with police have been deployed in and around the Gaddafi Stadium to provide security to players and fans for the three Twenty20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Oct 5, 7 and 9. The army will lead security arrangements for the transportation of the guest team and officials.

The surroundings of the stadium have been cordoned off by heavy deployment of the personnel of Rangers and the commandos of the police from Friday night, an official told Dawn.

He said 25 major and small roads around the venue have been blocked for general traffic by placing containers and barriers. More than 13,000 policemen will man roads. Snipers have also taken positions on the buildings declared sensitive in the adjoining of the stadium.

The police have already taken surety bonds from the owners of the residents living around the stadium that they would not allow strangers into their houses during the series. The official said the roads which have been blocked are Jail Road, a portion of Canal and Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard and MM Alam Road.

The cricket-lovers visiting the stadium have been provided parking lots at various sites to facilitate them.

A high alert has been declared in the city and the police officials have been directed to keep them fully alert. Patrolling has also been intensified and search operation in the targeted areas of the city was launched on Friday night.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2019

Oct 05, 2019 09:40am

Woww. Welcome cricket

