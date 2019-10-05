Canadian bus tour to Kartarpur reaches Paris

NAROWAL: A bus of Sikh tourists is coming to Pakistan from Canada for the celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A Canadian Sikh family arranged a special bus to attend the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, according to a video that went viral on social media. The bus has reached Paris. The video shows the bus having facilities of kitchen, dining table, washroom and bedroom.

“Journey to Kartarpur” is written on its front side. It has got the map of the route that the bus is taking from Canada to Sultanpur Lodhi in India via Kartarpur. The map shows the bus crossing the Atlantic in a ship. The map shows the bus going to London, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey and Iran before reaching Kartarpur. It scheduled arrival in Sultanpur Lodhi in India is in November.

The bus started its journey from the city of Brampton in Canada on Sept 3.

The Canadian Sikh family will also attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. From Kartarpur, the bus will go to Sultanpur Lodhi, India.

The bus is taking the route to Pakistan through the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Turkey and Iran.

The tour, having about 10 people, is being led by Gurcharan Singh Banwait who, in another video, had the tour was being sponsored by other people and they were looking for more sponsors. The facebook page of “the Journey to Kartarpur & Sultanpur Lodhi” says, “Journey To Kartarpur & Sultanpur Lodhi” is a non-profit initiative led by the International Punjabi Foundation Canada. Launched earlier this year in April, our main mission is to promote World Peace and International Cooperation through a driven Journey that will span half the globe. All of this is in efforts to build a Guru Nanak Mission Centre in Karatrpur for those in need.”

DIES: A five-year-old girl died while being shifted to from the Civil Hospital Shakargarh to the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal, triggering a protest by her family who termed the doctors of the civil hospital responsible for the death.

Maryam, the daughter of a trader, Malik Basharat Ali, a resident of Durman Road, Shakargarh, was coming back home from her tuition centre when she got injured as she bumped into a donkey cart.

Maryam was admitted to the Civil Hospital where the staff referred her to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal, instead of giving her first aid.

Basharat Ali said his father had got injury on the forehead as she collided with the donkey cart but she couldn’t get the first aid and died on the way to Narowal.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Riaz said the donkey cart had passed over the abdomen of the child and she had internal bleeding, that’s why she was referred to the DHQ Hospital.

“Dr Ihtisham treated the patient for about an hour but we have no equipment to treat such patients.” The MS added, “We feared that the relatives of the child will take the law into their hands so we referred her to the DHQ hospital and called the police”.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Latif Sahi said, “We are holding an inquiry into the matter and the responsibility will be fixed to take those responsible to the task”.

The relatives of the child and the locals demanded of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2019