49 Indian celebrities booked for writing open letter to Modi on mob lynching
Indian police lodged a first information report (FIR) against 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the increasing cases of mob lynching in the country, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.
According to the news report, the FIR was lodged in Muzaffarpur on Thursday against 49 signatories of an open letter, including Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, who had raised concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching.
A local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had approached Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, seeking the registration of a case against signatories of the open letter.
“The CJM had passed the order on August 20, accepting my petition, upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today at the Sadar police station here,” Ojha was quoted as saying by the Indian publication.
The petitioner was quoted as saying that nearly 50 signatories of the letter were named as accused in his petition in which they allegedly “tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the prime minister” besides “supporting secessionist tendencies”.
According to the police, the FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.
The news report said that the letter was written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, actor Soumitra Chatterjee as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal in July this year.
The open letter demanded that the lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities be stopped immediately, while stressing that there was “no democracy without dissent”. The open letter, addressed to Modi, also noted that Jai Shri Ram had been reduced to a “provocative war cry”.
Comments (22)
Congress supporters can't accept election defeat.
bjp india is dictatorship not democracy.
The worlds biggest democracy in action.
The mask is coming off. What an ugly face it had been hiding.
BJP/MODI/RSS have disgraced the county to the lowest level.
Good RSS
Only 49 booked. Thought there would be at least a few millions protesting against the mob lynching in India.
On the contrary the situation on the ground is lot different.
India is fast turning into a fascist state.
If one cannot express one's opinion can one claim India to be the largest democracy ?
Recently, we have seen a number of cases where police have been hesitant to registere FIR or not thoroughly investigated lynching related cases, where people have been acquitted by courts despite clear video evidence, and now you have an FIR against people who dared to sign an open letter against lynching to the Indian PM. Is this another example of new Indian nationalism?
Democracy in India under critical social pressures... What next...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
This is how a fascist regime treats dissidents
So the law says don’t criticize or even point facts out to Modi.
@kamal chowkidar,
But how does that justify lynching?
@kamal chowkidar, Modi can’t accept a win.
@gj,
India has never been a democracy, BJP has only unmasked that truth.
modi is perfect, no one is allowed to criticise him or his govt, i dont know what they call democracy in hindi.
Look inside own home sometimes.
Shame on the police for demeanig free speech!
@Gaz, it is biggest democracy. It is largest democrazy.
Fascist ideology triumphs.....