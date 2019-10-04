DAWN.COM

49 Indian celebrities booked for writing open letter to Modi on mob lynching

Dawn.comOctober 04, 2019

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File
Indian police lodged a first information report (FIR) against 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the increasing cases of mob lynching in the country, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

According to the news report, the FIR was lodged in Muzaffarpur on Thursday against 49 signatories of an open letter, including Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, who had raised concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

A local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had approached Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari, seeking the registration of a case against signatories of the open letter.

“The CJM had passed the order on August 20, accepting my petition, upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today at the Sadar police station here,” Ojha was quoted as saying by the Indian publication.

The petitioner was quoted as saying that nearly 50 signatories of the letter were named as accused in his petition in which they allegedly “tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the prime minister” besides “supporting secessionist tendencies”.

According to the police, the FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

The news report said that the letter was written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, actor Soumitra Chatterjee as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal in July this year.

The open letter demanded that the lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities be stopped immediately, while stressing that there was “no democracy without dissent”. The open letter, addressed to Modi, also noted that Jai Shri Ram had been reduced to a “provocative war cry”.

kamal chowkidar
Oct 04, 2019 05:47pm

Congress supporters can't accept election defeat.

Recommend 0
gj
Oct 04, 2019 05:52pm

bjp india is dictatorship not democracy.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 04, 2019 06:03pm

The worlds biggest democracy in action.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 04, 2019 06:03pm

The mask is coming off. What an ugly face it had been hiding.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 04, 2019 06:08pm

BJP/MODI/RSS have disgraced the county to the lowest level.

Recommend 0
rajesh
Oct 04, 2019 06:14pm

Good RSS

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 04, 2019 06:25pm

Only 49 booked. Thought there would be at least a few millions protesting against the mob lynching in India.

Recommend 0
Bob
Oct 04, 2019 06:35pm

On the contrary the situation on the ground is lot different.

Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 04, 2019 06:38pm

India is fast turning into a fascist state.

Recommend 0
EMA
Oct 04, 2019 06:48pm

If one cannot express one's opinion can one claim India to be the largest democracy ?

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 04, 2019 06:56pm

Recently, we have seen a number of cases where police have been hesitant to registere FIR or not thoroughly investigated lynching related cases, where people have been acquitted by courts despite clear video evidence, and now you have an FIR against people who dared to sign an open letter against lynching to the Indian PM. Is this another example of new Indian nationalism?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 04, 2019 07:25pm

Democracy in India under critical social pressures... What next...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Invincible_185
Oct 04, 2019 07:31pm

This is how a fascist regime treats dissidents

Recommend 0
True Focus
Oct 04, 2019 07:40pm

So the law says don’t criticize or even point facts out to Modi.

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
Oct 04, 2019 07:40pm

@kamal chowkidar,

But how does that justify lynching?

Recommend 0
True Focus
Oct 04, 2019 07:40pm

@kamal chowkidar, Modi can’t accept a win.

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
Oct 04, 2019 07:42pm

@gj,

India has never been a democracy, BJP has only unmasked that truth.

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Oct 04, 2019 07:47pm

modi is perfect, no one is allowed to criticise him or his govt, i dont know what they call democracy in hindi.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Oct 04, 2019 08:01pm

Look inside own home sometimes.

Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 04, 2019 08:24pm

Shame on the police for demeanig free speech!

Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 04, 2019 08:32pm

@Gaz, it is biggest democracy. It is largest democrazy.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 04, 2019 08:43pm

Fascist ideology triumphs.....

Recommend 0

