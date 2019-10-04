60 days on, occupied Kashmir remains under siege

The lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir entered its 61st day on Friday.
Frustration, anger and fear have been growing in occupied Kashmir since August 5, when the Hindu nationalist-led government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout.
The Indian government deployed thousands of troops to the already heavily militarised region to quell potential dissent. It also cut off internet access, put politicians under house arrest and shut down schools.
Take a look: How India is seeking to portray 'calm, normalcy' in locked-down occupied Kashmir
Millions have been left isolated from the world, with concerns raised about lack of medical supplies in the area. The crisis has upended the education of millions of children in the disputed Himalayan region, and many have been caught up in street violence.
Reports from the region also suggest that children — some as young as 14 — have been injured in actions by government forces.
Following the move, protests broke out in the occupied region. Several elected representatives as well as journalists and lawyers were arrested or detained.
Read: Explainer: What India's change to occupied Kashmir's status means
As of August 8, Indian security forces had arrested more than 500 people.
The same day Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned whether the global community would have the "moral courage" to stop a possible genocide from taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the disputed territory was stripped of its autonomy to free it from "terrorism and separatism".
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for India "to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir".
In pictures: Situation uncertain as Kashmir remains incommunicado to the world
As the restrictions continued, journalists were unable to report from the ground and were forced to hand-carry dispatches out of the disputed region.
On August 9, Pakistan formally downgraded its trade relations with India to the level of Israel with which Islamabad has no trade ties at all. It also suspended Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India as well as other train and bus services.
On August 10, for the first time in six days, Indian authorities slightly eased travel restrictions in some parts of Srinagar, and people flooded the streets of the city to buy provisions ahead of Eidul Azha.
Take a look: Besieged Kashmiri neighbourhood in test of wills with India's Modi
When Kashmiris found out that a government official in Srinagar had two working mobile phones with an outside line, desperate citizens from Srinagar and beyond lined up to get two minutes of talk time with their loved ones under the watchful scrutiny of Indian officials.
Read: Call waiting: IHK residents queue for two-minute phone access
Continuing its effort to highlight the Kashmir issue, Pakistan observed Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. The next day, on August 15, India's day of independence was observed as Black Day in Pakistan to protest the ongoing brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.
Simultaneously, thousands of people, many waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, protested outside the Indian High Commission in London in support of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police on Aug 16, as New Delhi claimed it would begin restoring phone lines after the communications blackout entered its 12th day.
As the protests continued, for the first time since 1965, the UN Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting on exclusively on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nullifying India’s claim that this was an internal matter.
Take a look: A birth and a death amid occupied Kashmir's harsh lockdown
The next day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a joint press conference with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had responded positively to Pakistan's calls to take notice of India's actions in occupied Kashmir, and has called for an immediate end to the curfew.
On August 18, a mere day after curbs were eased, Srinagar residents found themselves placed under restrictions once more after violent overnight clashes between police and residents which left dozens injured.
According to officials, Indian troops fired tear gas, chilli grenades and pellet guns to disperse protesters, in the Rainawari, Nowhetta, Gojwara and Soura areas of the city.
That same day, a damning report about the number of people detained in the region came to the fore. A magistrate, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that at least 4,000 people were arrested and held under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without charge or trial.
A day later, as tensions continued to mount, Foreign Minister Qureshi challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a public referendum in occupied Kashmir "if he really wants feedback on the popularity of his decision".
Meanwhile, amid an escalating war of words between Pakistani and Indian leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the world to worry about Indian nuclear weapons under a “fascist” and “racist” government in Delhi.
Read: Schools deserted in occupied Kashmir as parents fear more unrest
On August 19, Trump made calls to both PM Imran and Indian PM, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.
Arrests in the occupied region with a view to deter protests continued into September with Indian security forces, in one instance, detaining 30 people overnight in Srinagar.
On August 30, BBC carried a report detailing Kashmiris' accounts of beatings and torture at the hands of security forces.
Read: 'Don't beat us, just shoot us': Kashmiris allege violent army crackdown
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood expressed concerns over a "full-fledged genocide" underway in the locked down region, saying that reports of many offences were not making it out of the valley.
As teens were swept up in night raids, the US urged India to free detainees and restore rights of Kashmiris.
Pakistan stepped up its efforts to apprise the world of the ongoing human rights violations in the region and the campaign hit a high at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 27 when the premier delivered a blistering address calling out Modi for his oppression of Kashmiri Muslims.
Turkey and Malaysia also voiced their support for residents of occupied Kashmir at the UNGA.
As world leaders issued condemnations, among them was UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet who last month said that she was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the region.
Even so, reports continue to surface of deaths and detentions, painting a grisly picture of what life in the Valley has become for Kashmiris and how the world looks on.
Read: 9-year-old among 144 minors detained in occupied Kashmir
On October 4, dozens of journalists held a sit-in protest against the ongoing communication blackout in the disputed Himalayan region, describing the blockade of the internet and mobile phones as a government-imposed gag.
The journalists, holding placards and wearing black bands, said the government was muzzling the press in the region and demanded that the internet and mobile connectivity be restored.
A joint statement issued by 11 Kashmir-based journalists’ associations read: “How long can the journalists of Valley rely solely on official releases and occasional press briefings that have always been a one-way communication?”
Currently, the Supreme Court of India is hearing multiples pleas challenging the communication blockade in occupied Kashmir, the illegal detention of children, and the impact of restrictions on healthcare.
So far, however, no order has been passed as petitioners and the people of occupied Kashmir await some relief.
Compiled by Sameen Daud Khan, Sana Ali.
Comments (8)
Too many people on the road during restrictions.
Excellent work by Dawn!!! Keep exposing this RSS-led fascist regime of India.
Pakistani Government has been fighting for Kashmiris in a way that truly represents the feelings of Pakistanis in my humble opinion. India has soo far shown that it does not care what the world thinks about its human rights violations as far as business continues as usual. The most powerful countries has to take a moral high ground.
Expose the the Fascist regime in Indian occupied Kashmir.
Brutality and nothing else!
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin),
When did you visit Pakistan last time to see the reality?
@Hamza, there is only one powerful country and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future
This black icon is beautiful one.