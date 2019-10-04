DAWN.COM

Shooting down our own chopper 'big mistake', says new Indian Air Force chief

Dawn.comOctober 04, 2019

Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria. — Photo via Indian Air Force Twitter
Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria. — Photo via Indian Air Force Twitter

Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria on Friday admitted that the Mi-17 chopper crash on February 27 — the same day as the dogfight between Pakistani and Indian jets — was a "big mistake" on part of the force, reported Indian media.

The Mi-17 helicopter had crashed at Budgam, near Srinagar, and resulted in the deaths of six air force personnel. A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force had brought down the Mi-17 aircraft, a high-level probe had concluded in August, according to The Hindu.

The Indian side had acknowledged the crash but initially made no mention of it in official statements. The Pakistani military, meanwhile, acknowledged the aerial battle over Nowshera but said its fighters were not involved in the chopper incident.

“Mi17 V5 is one of the sturdiest choppers in service across the world and is not usually prone to technical faults of catastrophic nature," Indian business newspaper The Economic Times had reported in March. "Eyewitness reported that a loud explosion was heard in the air before the chopper crashed in a trail of smoke, indicating a possible catastrophic external event contributed to the incident.”

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bhadauria said "it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper".

"Court of Inquiry has completed [...] we will take action against the two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future," India Today quoted him as saying.

Bhadauria, who took charge as the Indian Air Force chief on Monday, said that the air force is also considering designating all personnel killed in air-crash as “battle casualties”, reported Hindustan Times.

An inquiry into the accident had indicated several lapses leading to the tragedy, said the publication: "For instance, the inquiry had faulted the air traffic control for calling back the helicopter as air engagement between Indian and Pakistani fighters intensified.

"Ideally the helicopter should have been sent away to safer zone instead of it being called back to the base. Also, the incoming helicopter should have been vectored to the pre-designated zone that is meant for friendly aircraft to hold till the alert was called off.

"All bases have designated airspace for friendly aircraft in case of an air defence alert," said the Hindustan Times report.

Comments (26)

Bizul
Oct 04, 2019 01:47pm

Atleast they accept facts ...

ali haris Kamran
Oct 04, 2019 01:49pm

when one is not ready for battle, such incidents are bound to happen!

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:49pm

Huge embarrassment!

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:51pm

When its not your day!

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:53pm

I feel sorry for the families of crew!

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:53pm

Sometimes as an Indian i wonder what have we achieved out of all this?

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:54pm

Hopefully no choppers will be downed by friendly fire in future!

Naxalite
Oct 04, 2019 01:55pm

What about falling in PAF trap and chasing them by Migs?

point of view
Oct 04, 2019 01:55pm

Realizing mistake and admitting it is a good sign indeed for transparency and accountability.

Shah
Oct 04, 2019 01:56pm

Remember when Indians claimed it was a technical fault all over the media? Truth comes out at the end.

VM
Oct 04, 2019 01:58pm

IAF history is clear, they never hide nor exaggerate anything.

Taimoor khan
Oct 04, 2019 02:05pm

Slowly Indians will admit a lot more. Su30 is another causality of operation Swift retort that India needs to come clean about.

Nh
Oct 04, 2019 02:06pm

No match for Pakistan airforce.

Mohit (US)
Oct 04, 2019 02:08pm

Acknowledging is the first step and I am proud that you did sire. Respect

Babu
Oct 04, 2019 02:09pm

Good that they acknowledged the mistake, now they can take corrective action. Sad for the families.

Asif Kashmiri
Oct 04, 2019 02:17pm

finally accepted

joe
Oct 04, 2019 02:17pm

We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future " It is much better to accept ones fault than to try to cover it up.

Fastrack
Oct 04, 2019 02:17pm

Two jets and one helicopter IAF lost that fateful day. Still to accept the Su30.

Jigar
Oct 04, 2019 02:18pm

@Mohit (US), but are you really telling the truth that you are proud.

@ZAK
Oct 04, 2019 02:21pm

@Nh,No match with Pakistan economy why compare on airforce

Fastrack
Oct 04, 2019 02:22pm

New chief says there were numerous IAF blunders in the incident. The world knew that in February.

khangul
Oct 04, 2019 02:22pm

The most inept and useless force on earth. They are such a shameless bunch that they use lies to cover up for their embarrassment they suffered during the dogfight with PAF in Feb this year. Now they have admitted that they are killers of its own soldiers too. They might bomb their won cities tomorrow by mistake. So better send them packing.

sabir
Oct 04, 2019 02:25pm

Very professional attitude to accept what had gone wrong and an eagerness to not repeat the same.

Syed
Oct 04, 2019 02:42pm

But on that day they claim that technical faul made accident. Wasnt it?

khalid
Oct 04, 2019 02:46pm

don't worry! they'll be having fantastic tea right now!

Queen
Oct 04, 2019 02:47pm

And Indians were saying.....

