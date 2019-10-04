Shooting down our own chopper 'big mistake', says new Indian Air Force chief
Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria on Friday admitted that the Mi-17 chopper crash on February 27 — the same day as the dogfight between Pakistani and Indian jets — was a "big mistake" on part of the force, reported Indian media.
The Mi-17 helicopter had crashed at Budgam, near Srinagar, and resulted in the deaths of six air force personnel. A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force had brought down the Mi-17 aircraft, a high-level probe had concluded in August, according to The Hindu.
The Indian side had acknowledged the crash but initially made no mention of it in official statements. The Pakistani military, meanwhile, acknowledged the aerial battle over Nowshera but said its fighters were not involved in the chopper incident.
“Mi17 V5 is one of the sturdiest choppers in service across the world and is not usually prone to technical faults of catastrophic nature," Indian business newspaper The Economic Times had reported in March. "Eyewitness reported that a loud explosion was heard in the air before the chopper crashed in a trail of smoke, indicating a possible catastrophic external event contributed to the incident.”
Speaking to the media on Friday, Bhadauria said "it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper".
"Court of Inquiry has completed [...] we will take action against the two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future," India Today quoted him as saying.
Bhadauria, who took charge as the Indian Air Force chief on Monday, said that the air force is also considering designating all personnel killed in air-crash as “battle casualties”, reported Hindustan Times.
An inquiry into the accident had indicated several lapses leading to the tragedy, said the publication: "For instance, the inquiry had faulted the air traffic control for calling back the helicopter as air engagement between Indian and Pakistani fighters intensified.
"Ideally the helicopter should have been sent away to safer zone instead of it being called back to the base. Also, the incoming helicopter should have been vectored to the pre-designated zone that is meant for friendly aircraft to hold till the alert was called off.
"All bases have designated airspace for friendly aircraft in case of an air defence alert," said the Hindustan Times report.
Atleast they accept facts ...
when one is not ready for battle, such incidents are bound to happen!
Huge embarrassment!
When its not your day!
I feel sorry for the families of crew!
Sometimes as an Indian i wonder what have we achieved out of all this?
Hopefully no choppers will be downed by friendly fire in future!
What about falling in PAF trap and chasing them by Migs?
Realizing mistake and admitting it is a good sign indeed for transparency and accountability.
Remember when Indians claimed it was a technical fault all over the media? Truth comes out at the end.
IAF history is clear, they never hide nor exaggerate anything.
Slowly Indians will admit a lot more. Su30 is another causality of operation Swift retort that India needs to come clean about.
No match for Pakistan airforce.
Acknowledging is the first step and I am proud that you did sire. Respect
Good that they acknowledged the mistake, now they can take corrective action. Sad for the families.
finally accepted
We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future " It is much better to accept ones fault than to try to cover it up.
Two jets and one helicopter IAF lost that fateful day. Still to accept the Su30.
@Mohit (US), but are you really telling the truth that you are proud.
@Nh,No match with Pakistan economy why compare on airforce
New chief says there were numerous IAF blunders in the incident. The world knew that in February.
The most inept and useless force on earth. They are such a shameless bunch that they use lies to cover up for their embarrassment they suffered during the dogfight with PAF in Feb this year. Now they have admitted that they are killers of its own soldiers too. They might bomb their won cities tomorrow by mistake. So better send them packing.
Very professional attitude to accept what had gone wrong and an eagerness to not repeat the same.
But on that day they claim that technical faul made accident. Wasnt it?
don't worry! they'll be having fantastic tea right now!
And Indians were saying.....