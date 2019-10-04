DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 04, 2019

EU allocates 300,000 euros to provide emergency relief to victims of Sep 24 earthquake

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 04, 2019

Email

In this file photo, people gather near a heavily damaged road in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 24. — Reuters
In this file photo, people gather near a heavily damaged road in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 24. — Reuters

The European Union has allocated 300,000 euros in order to provide emergency relief to victims of the earthquake that jolted Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Punjab on September 24.

According to a press release issued by the European Commission on Friday, the funds, equivalent to Rs51.4 million, will "address the most pressing needs of around 3,000 vulnerable people in some of the hardest-hit areas".

Additionally, it will ensure access to clean water for the communities in the affected areas with special attention being paid to those who are most in need, including people with limited sources of income.

AJK's Mirpur city suffered the most damage from the 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which left at least 38 people dead, over 500 injured and damaged thousands of houses and road infrastructure. Following the quake, at least 67 individuals were injured after shallow tremors struck Mirpur city.

Read: Rs500,000 announced for family of each quake victim

On Tuesday, the AJK government declared the earthquake-affected areas of Mirpur and adjoining areas as "calamity hit" to facilitate survivors.

The European Commission press release added that the EU funding was being made available by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) through its 'Small Scale Response' mechanism, which was described as a "global mechanism which allows for rapid funding for up to 300,000 euros for humanitarian aid in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters".

The head of the ECHO office in Islamabad, Bernard Jaspers-Faijer, said: "We are acting fast to channel emergency aid to those most affected in Pakistan."

"Our funding will assist the most vulnerable and help provide shelter to those who have lost their homes and belongings in the aftermath of the strong tremor. Our thoughts are with all the victims and first responders working around the clock to save lives," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2019 01:03pm

Thank you very much.

Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Oct 04, 2019 01:11pm

What ? How dare EU give money to the country that has CPEC?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

One curriculum?

One curriculum?

The government is seeing the uniformity matter as a means for addressing issues of equity.

Editorial

October 04, 2019

Power tariff hike

THIS government has now presided over three separate hikes in power tariffs, aside from the regular fuel adjustment...
October 04, 2019

Neglected province

BALOCHISTAN seems to have faded from the national narrative; only when it is the theatre of a terrorist attack does...
Sri Lankan series
Updated October 04, 2019

Sri Lankan series

The authorities should have ensured that crowds filled the National Stadium.
October 03, 2019

Opposition protest

THE flurry of political activity focused on the JUI-F’s planned march continued on Wednesday. While there are no...
October 03, 2019

Online transactions

THE finalisation and approval of the first-ever e-commerce policy framework is a positive development. The policy...
Our plastic problem
Updated October 03, 2019

Our plastic problem

There is a growing awareness among legislators about the importance of safeguarding the environment and public health.