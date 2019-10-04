EU allocates 300,000 euros to provide emergency relief to victims of Sep 24 earthquake

The European Union has allocated 300,000 euros in order to provide emergency relief to victims of the earthquake that jolted Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Punjab on September 24.

According to a press release issued by the European Commission on Friday, the funds, equivalent to Rs51.4 million, will "address the most pressing needs of around 3,000 vulnerable people in some of the hardest-hit areas".

Additionally, it will ensure access to clean water for the communities in the affected areas with special attention being paid to those who are most in need, including people with limited sources of income.

AJK's Mirpur city suffered the most damage from the 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which left at least 38 people dead, over 500 injured and damaged thousands of houses and road infrastructure. Following the quake, at least 67 individuals were injured after shallow tremors struck Mirpur city.

On Tuesday, the AJK government declared the earthquake-affected areas of Mirpur and adjoining areas as "calamity hit" to facilitate survivors.

The European Commission press release added that the EU funding was being made available by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) through its 'Small Scale Response' mechanism, which was described as a "global mechanism which allows for rapid funding for up to 300,000 euros for humanitarian aid in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters".

The head of the ECHO office in Islamabad, Bernard Jaspers-Faijer, said: "We are acting fast to channel emergency aid to those most affected in Pakistan."

"Our funding will assist the most vulnerable and help provide shelter to those who have lost their homes and belongings in the aftermath of the strong tremor. Our thoughts are with all the victims and first responders working around the clock to save lives," he added.