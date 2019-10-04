DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 04, 2019

UAE to invest $5bn in oil refinery project in Pakistan by end of 2019: report

Dawn.comOctober 04, 2019

Email

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi speaking to Arab News on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Arab News
UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi speaking to Arab News on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Arab News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will invest $5 billion in an oil refinery project in Pakistan by the end of the year, Arab News reported on Friday.

In an interview with the publication, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said: "We are going to launch very soon one of the biggest investments in a refinery project in Hub. It is going to be a $5 billion investment between Mubadala Petroleum Company of Abu Dhabi, Pak Arab Refinery Limited (Parco) and OMV [OMV Pakistan Exploration Gesellschaft]."

According to Arab News, Al-Zaabi said the project was a result of "extensive discussions" between Mubadala Petroleum, Pakistan's petroleum ministry as well as Parco and OMV.

"This project will show the strength of UAE-Pakistan relations and how the UAE is focusing on investment in and future of Pakistan," he was quoted as saying, adding that the two nations were moving forward on new projects and investment.

The UAE ambassador said that the two governments were "finalising the minute details of this refinery project".

"Many meetings have taken place regarding this project," he added, sharing that a UAE delegation, headed by the chief executive officer of Mubadala Petroleum, had met with the Board of Investment (BoI) chairman and the petroleum minister during a visit to Pakistan a few months ago.

"They have discussed this project in detail. We are going to launch it very soon," Al-Zaabi said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aditya
Oct 04, 2019 11:54am

Now that's something substantial. Goodluck.

Recommend 0
Thiruvengadathan S
Oct 04, 2019 11:58am

Money makes many things. Pakistan has to obey UAE terms.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

One curriculum?

One curriculum?

The government is seeing the uniformity matter as a means for addressing issues of equity.

Editorial

October 04, 2019

Power tariff hike

THIS government has now presided over three separate hikes in power tariffs, aside from the regular fuel adjustment...
October 04, 2019

Neglected province

BALOCHISTAN seems to have faded from the national narrative; only when it is the theatre of a terrorist attack does...
Sri Lankan series
Updated October 04, 2019

Sri Lankan series

The authorities should have ensured that crowds filled the National Stadium.
October 03, 2019

Opposition protest

THE flurry of political activity focused on the JUI-F’s planned march continued on Wednesday. While there are no...
October 03, 2019

Online transactions

THE finalisation and approval of the first-ever e-commerce policy framework is a positive development. The policy...
Our plastic problem
Updated October 03, 2019

Our plastic problem

There is a growing awareness among legislators about the importance of safeguarding the environment and public health.