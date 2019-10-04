DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 04, 2019

Gandhi’s ashes stolen, photos defaced

Monitoring DeskUpdated October 04, 2019

Email

People behind the incident also scrawled “traitor” in green paint across Gandhi's photographs. — Photo courtesy BBC
People behind the incident also scrawled “traitor” in green paint across Gandhi's photographs. — Photo courtesy BBC

KARACHI: In a shocking development, some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains were stolen on what would have been his 150th birthday, BBC reported on Thursday.

The famous leader’s ashes were taken from a memorial in central India, where they had been kept since 1948 — the year of his assassination by a Hindu extremist.

The people behind the bizarre incident also scrawled the word “traitor” in green paint across photographs of the leader who is revered widely.

Some Hindu hardliners oppose Gandhi and his views because he advocated Hindu-Muslim unity. This is despite the fact that he was a devout Hindu himself.

According to BBC Hindi’s Shuriah Niazi, police in Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh state, confirmed that they were investigating the theft on the grounds of actions “prejudicial to national integration” and potential breach of peace. Mangaldeep Tiwari — the caretaker of the Bapu Bhawan memorial, where the ashes were kept — said the incident was “shameful”.

“I opened the gate of the Bhawan early in the morning because it was Gandhi’s birthday,” he told Indian news site The Wire. “When I returned at around 23:00, I found the mortal remains of Gandhi missing and his poster was defaced.”

Police sprang into action after Gurmeet Singh, a leader of the Congress party — filed a complaint.

“This madness must stop,” Mr Singh told the website. “I urge Rewa police to check CCTV cameras installed inside Bapu Bhawan.”

Mahatma Gandhi led a non-violent resistance movement against British colonial rule in India, inspiring people across the world.

Most Indians still revere him as the Father of the Nation. But Hindu zealots accuse him of having betrayed Hindus by being too pro-Muslim, and even for the division of India and the bloodshed that marked partition.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Oct 04, 2019 09:19am

Hindu terrorists are busy again.

Recommend 0
Gypsy
Oct 04, 2019 09:22am

Modi's New Shinning India

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

One curriculum?

One curriculum?

The government is seeing the uniformity matter as a means for addressing issues of equity.

Editorial

October 04, 2019

Power tariff hike

THIS government has now presided over three separate hikes in power tariffs, aside from the regular fuel adjustment...
October 04, 2019

Neglected province

BALOCHISTAN seems to have faded from the national narrative; only when it is the theatre of a terrorist attack does...
Sri Lankan series
Updated October 04, 2019

Sri Lankan series

The authorities should have ensured that crowds filled the National Stadium.
October 03, 2019

Opposition protest

THE flurry of political activity focused on the JUI-F’s planned march continued on Wednesday. While there are no...
October 03, 2019

Online transactions

THE finalisation and approval of the first-ever e-commerce policy framework is a positive development. The policy...
Our plastic problem
Updated October 03, 2019

Our plastic problem

There is a growing awareness among legislators about the importance of safeguarding the environment and public health.