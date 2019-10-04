Families of military plane crash victims compensated

RAWALPINDI: The families of civilians, who died and suffered injuries when a small military plane crashed into a residential area near Bahria Town’s Phase-7 two months ago, have been paid compensation.

Each family has received Rs1 million, while other losses are being ascertained by the authorities concerned.

Several people, including five crew members, had lost their lives when the aircraft on a training flight crashed on July 30.

“I joined my office last week. I can’t properly sleep, especially after midnight the time when the plane crashed at about 2am,” Zafar Ali, elder brother of Mohammad Jameel, who along with his wife and son, died in the plane crash.

“My brother, his wife and their four-year-old son are no more, but the military authorities had paid compensation devotedly and are now assessing the losses caused to houses and loss of other valuables,” Mr Ali said, adding that even those who had suffered minor injuries were also compensated.

Recalling the fateful night, he said: “My brother, along with his family, was sleeping in a room on the ground floor when a part of the aircraft fell on our house, which ignited a fire.”

Mr Ali said he also got injured while attempting to rescue his brother and his family. “It was the will of God,” he remarked.

Shamsuddin, a van driver who lost his six-year-old son, sister and her husband in the incident, was satisfied with the compensation he has received.

“I have been living in a makeshift tent with my family for several years. On that night, I and my wife had gone to my parents’ house, leaving our little son behind when the plane crashed,” he recalled.

Shamsuddin said he had been paid compensation and was assured by the authorities that he would also be compensated for other losses. “The motor vehicle registration authorities are not making the documents of my van which were burnt in the fire. I am still jobless because I cannot drive my van without its papers,” he lamented.

However, he appreciated the military authorities for their help and compensation paid to the victims’ families.

Abdul Hameed, who had lost eight members of his family in the plane crash, has also received compensation.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2019