Third year Hamdard University student shot dead during mugging in Karachi

A third-year student of Hamdard University was shot dead during an incident of mugging in Karachi on Thursday morning, police and her family said.

The victim, identified as Misbah, was sitting with her father in their car while waiting for her university's point bus near Mochi Mor in Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood when they were approached by two muggers riding a motorcycle, her uncle Kashif Ahmed told Dawn.

The robbers mugged the girl's father at gunpoint. They then proceeded to the other side of the car and opened fire, hitting Misbah near her eye, Ahmed said.

According to the victim's uncle, the robbers did not take anything away from Misbah and only mugged her father. The family are residents of Abid Town locality.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqi said it was "obvious" that the incident was a case of robbery.

He said the girl was not shot because she had resisted the robbery. Instead, one of the two robbers dropped his gun; he then picked it up and opened fire in a state of panic.

The robbers, who witnesses say were young in age, then fled the scene towards Sohrab Goth.