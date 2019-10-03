DAWN.COM

Third year Hamdard University student shot dead during mugging in Karachi

Imtiaz AliOctober 03, 2019

According to the victim's uncle, the robbers did not take anything away from Misbah and only mugged her father. — AFP/File
A third-year student of Hamdard University was shot dead during an incident of mugging in Karachi on Thursday morning, police and her family said.

The victim, identified as Misbah, was sitting with her father in their car while waiting for her university's point bus near Mochi Mor in Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood when they were approached by two muggers riding a motorcycle, her uncle Kashif Ahmed told Dawn.

The robbers mugged the girl's father at gunpoint. They then proceeded to the other side of the car and opened fire, hitting Misbah near her eye, Ahmed said.

According to the victim's uncle, the robbers did not take anything away from Misbah and only mugged her father. The family are residents of Abid Town locality.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqi said it was "obvious" that the incident was a case of robbery.

He said the girl was not shot because she had resisted the robbery. Instead, one of the two robbers dropped his gun; he then picked it up and opened fire in a state of panic.

The robbers, who witnesses say were young in age, then fled the scene towards Sohrab Goth.

GK
Oct 03, 2019 07:48pm

Karachi still trying to find the low point...

asharbhai
Oct 03, 2019 07:51pm

It is always taken as a crime, but its a lost of family member of a family, the loss that can never be refill. These ruthless criminals are basically people with no values, no brain and no respect, they just need money for drugs. If police can crack down the drug mafia, (haha, Police themselves involved in drug selling) . Drugs, Drugs, Drugs, that's about it, yea lack of training from parents, lack of education, hence in turn lack of jobs are all contributor to the killing of innocent people by these crazy teens

Danial
Oct 03, 2019 07:54pm

What a capable interior Sindh government is governing the city.

