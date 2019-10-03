DAWN.COM

Strategy prepared to remove business community's reservations: PM Imran

October 03, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that a strategy has been prepared to remove the business community's reservations about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Radio Pakistan reported.

While speaking to a delegation of members of various chambers of commerce and industry, the premier added that a committee of business personalities was being formed to resolve the reservations.

Prime Minister Imran's remarks come amid concerns that NAB's investigations were impacting business activity.

In August, the federal cabinet had decided to make some procedural changes in NAB's working to provide a "fearless" environment for business activities and investment for the revival of the slowing economy.

Addressing traders and manufacturers in Lahore today, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal reassured them that the watchdog was acting on their complaints and would not be a cause for disruption in their businesses.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the premier said that Pakistan's development was linked to the economy and added that the government was committed to providing "all possible facilities" to the business community for profitable business activities, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh; Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood; Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gillani and others also participated in the meeting.

According to the report, the premier emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between the government and the business community for the country's development.

