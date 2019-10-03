DAWN.COM

In meeting with tycoons, Army chief stressed 'intimate' link between national security, economy: ISPR

Dawn.comOctober 03, 2019

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says improved security situation has created "space for increased economic activity". — Photo courtesy: screengrab of video on DG ISPR's Twitter account
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says improved security situation has created "space for increased economic activity". — Photo courtesy: screengrab of video on DG ISPR's Twitter account

The military's media wing on Thursday issued a formal statement about the much-talked-about meeting a day earlier between the army chief and some of Pakistan's most powerful business tycoons.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly told a group of businessmen that the country's "improved internal security environment" has "created space for increased economic activity".

ISPR said Gen Bajwa had made the remarks while addressing the business community and the government's economic team at the concluding session of a series of discussions and seminars titled 'Interplay of economy and security'.

The event had been held at the Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi, ISPR said. News media had reported that the businessmen had met the army chief at a dinner reception hosted by the latter.

The chief of army staff briefed the business community and the government's economic team over the improved security situation in the country, saying: "National security is intimately linked to the economy while prosperity is a function of a balance in security needs and economic growth."

"Accessibility and responsiveness of the government economic team to the business community and the displayed understanding between public and private institutions is a good sign for the desired positive trajectory in economic activity," Gen Bajwa, who is also part of the National Development Council, was reported to have told the audience.

The ISPR said that the seminars and discussions in question were held "in order to bring stakeholders on one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward".

The government's economic team, on the other hand, had apprised the attendees about the initiatives and measures being taken by the government to facilitate business and stabilise the economy.

The business community also pitched in with its suggestions to improve ease of doing business.

The businessmen assured that they would cooperate with the authorities to ensure that government policies are implemented and would "play their part" by paying taxes and investing in a "socially and economically responsible manner".

The meeting had been a topic of much discussion on social media, with some questioning why the businessmen had approached the chief of army staff directly instead of approaching the civilian managers of the economy.

The press statement from the ISPR follows reports in the media that the businessmen in question had tabled their grievances with the government's economic team in front of the army chief.

Waqar Ali Shah
Oct 03, 2019 11:22am

last days of Shabbar zaidi?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 03, 2019 11:28am

Atleast all the parties (local and foreign) know the location of the complaint box.

Recommend 0
Sheheaz
Oct 03, 2019 11:38am

Business men knows who is the right person to discuss their problems with.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 03, 2019 11:53am

Chairman FBR Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Oct 03, 2019 11:53am

No economic prosperity,until and unless some responsible members in the department who are sort out the solutions of these grievances

Recommend 0
King
Oct 03, 2019 11:59am

Where is elected representative ??

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 03, 2019 12:14pm

Grea son of soil. Gen Bajwa. Bajwas are born fighters! Sikh or Muslims regardless all of them have the same blood.

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Oct 03, 2019 12:15pm

@King, they do speeches

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 03, 2019 12:24pm

Pakistan’s circumstances are unique and the COAS is part of the National Development Council, This was indeed a positive step. In these critical times, everyone needs to be on the same page and work as a single team

Recommend 0
K Alam
Oct 03, 2019 12:27pm

Implementation of government policies/initiatives would be a dream, if we plan to use the same bureaucracy, majority of which (higher positions) even lack how to use an technology email.

There is a need to induct/depute fresh officials with requisite skills/knowledge of 21st century in areas requiring such skills e.g. finance, economics, commerce etc. I wonder what Dr. Ishrat is able to achieve with regard to reforms in bureaucracy.

Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Oct 03, 2019 12:27pm

Security alone( Which is yet incomplete see high security provide to Srilanka team) is not enough. There should be assurance for smooth operation of business and profits. Our industry can not compete with cheap imports from china.Ourly productivity of China worker is almost double because of intensive training and education. These set backs have to be tackled at short term and long term bases. There is urgent need to increase agriculture production through research and modernization.This should be followed with tax on agriculture income.

Recommend 0
Nusrat
Oct 03, 2019 12:34pm

De-facto PM/Chairman FBR/Finance Minister/ Foreign Minister/...... list goes on & on..... It would definitely have adverse impact on the job he is suppose to do.....

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Oct 03, 2019 12:36pm

So the army of Pakistan also advises business houses on investments ?? Grt

Recommend 0
Sahir
Oct 03, 2019 12:48pm

Imran sidelined??

Recommend 0

