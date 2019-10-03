DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 03, 2019

Woman killed, three hurt in Indian shelling

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated October 03, 2019

Email

A woman was killed and three other civilians were wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian army from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. — Reuters/File
A woman was killed and three other civilians were wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian army from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. — Reuters/File

MUZAFFARABAD: A woman was killed and three other civilians were wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian army from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Shelling by Indian troops began in Samahni sector of Bhimber district and Neza Pir sector of Haveli district early on Tuesday morning “without any provocation”, officials based in the two areas told Dawn, adding that in Neza Pir sector it continued till late evening.

Noor Jehan, 40, lost her life in Kairni village of Neza Pir sector late on Tuesday, said a district administration official from Forward Kahuta, district headquarters of Haveli.

Muhammad Din, 70, and Rashida Begum, 55, were injured in the same village, he added.

Earlier in the day, Zahir Shah, 38, was injured in Bandala Seri village of Samahni sector, according to an official of Samahni police station.

The heavily militarised LoC has been frequently experiencing ceasefire violations by Indian army in serious breach of the November 2003 agreement.

Resultantly, civilian casualties are frequently occurring.

According to officials, the latest casualties have pushed the death toll in AJK in the ongoing year to 41 while the number of injured has been more than 190.

Nearly two months after the Indian government changed the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, tensions between Pakistan and India are still running high. On Aug 5, New Delhi stripped the disputed region of its autonomy and divided it into two centrally governed union territories.

India’s Hindu nationalist government deployed thousands of additional troops to the Himalayan region and imposed a security crackdown and communications blockade there.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2019

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hindustani
Oct 03, 2019 09:15am

The message from Indian Army is loud and clear - Stay away from LoC or else......

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 03, 2019 09:24am

This is outrageous.....may be zaid hamid has a point....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 03, 2019

Opposition protest

THE flurry of political activity focused on the JUI-F’s planned march continued on Wednesday. While there are no...
October 03, 2019

Online transactions

THE finalisation and approval of the first-ever e-commerce policy framework is a positive development. The policy...
Our plastic problem
Updated October 03, 2019

Our plastic problem

There is a growing awareness among legislators about the importance of safeguarding the environment and public health.
October 02, 2019

Yemen endgame?

A FLURRY of activity in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region points to the fact that the ruinous war in Yemen...
October 02, 2019

Post-truth world

POPULARISED by President Donald Trump in the run-up to the US elections, the term ‘fake news’ has been a part of...