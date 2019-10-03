Markhor, blind dolphin no longer endangered, claims PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Markhor and the blind dolphin, which were on the verge of extinction in the country, have made a successful comeback, claimed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday.

“Although there is no credible data of every species in the country, some species are being monitored. The Markhor and the blind dolphin have come out of the list of animals at risk of getting extinct,” Malik Amin Aslam said while sharing the success story with the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change.

Since 1947, the department of Zoological Survey of Pakistan has failed to conduct a survey of species in the country or prepare a red list of endangered animals, Ministry of Climate Change, Joint Secretary Administration Suleman Khan told the committee.

“There is no credible data available of all species in Pakistan. Surveys conducted by provincial departments on biodiversity did not adopt international methodologies and were merely formalities thus not accepted worldwide,” Suleman Khan said.

Spread over four years, a fresh survey will be carried out of all species, the joint secretary said, adding that the survey would be based on a standardised format. The first exercise along these lines will be launched this year, he added.

Responding to a question on trophy hunting of Markhors, Suleman Khan said the government only issued 12 permits a year, four each for the Suleman Markhor, Kashmir Markhor and Astor Markhor.

“Markhor is the most expensive trophy in Pakistan which fetches over $100,000 per licence. Unless the authentic numbers of Markhor population are confirmed after the surveys, the government will not increase the number of permits despite considerable pressure,” the senior official said.

The adviser to the prime minister also told members that Pakistan is the only country where the once retreating mangrove forests have increased. He said plantation was a major component of the Green Clean campaign.

“While Sindh has assured the centre that it will plant one billion saplings, it was difficult to wake up Punjab forestry department from slumber. Punjab had to be pushed to commit to plant 500 million saplings despite sufficient forest sites,” the adviser said.

Responding to a question from PMLN MNA Musarrat Khawaja, who discouraged the ministry from planting alien species, Malik Amin Aslam assured the members that anti-nature trees will not be planted by the government.

The committee also took up the matter of oil refineries resorting to cheap methods of mixing iron and manganese to enhance quality of fuel sold at petrol stations.

“Not only does manganese damage engines of vehicles but also choke the catalytic converter, thus increasing vehicular pollution,” said PPP MNA Syed Mustafa Mahmud.

Refineries are mixing 24mg parts per million per litre, according to the MNA, which was supposed to be phased out last year in April because of health reasons.

“Yes the government has missed the deadline to phase out manganese,” said Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Tanveer Qureshi.

According to a representative of Pak Arab Refinery (Parco), phasing out manganese completely proved costly for oil refineries.

The committee members reacted to the official’s comments and urged her to think of the welfare of the people first and less about the profits oil refineries made.

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting on poor quality of oil in the country and to bind oil refineries into selling quality fuel.

