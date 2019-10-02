DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka 247-6 after 45 overs in third ODI against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated October 02, 2019

Sri Lankan batsman Avishka Fernando on the way to pavilion after losing his wicket against Pakistan in the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — AP
Sri Lankan batsman Avishka Fernando on the way to pavilion after losing his wicket against Pakistan in the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — AP
Sri Lanka are 247-6 at the end of 45 overs in the final One Day International against Pakistan being played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

The visitors had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka lost their first wicket in the 3rd over when Avishka Fernando (4 off 6) was caught by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir.

Lahiru Thirimanne (36 off 53) was the next to go, getting caught by Mohammad Nawaz on his own ball in the 20th over.

Angelo Perera, who put 13 runs on the scoreboard off 25 balls, was caught in the 30th over by Haris Sohail off Usman Shinwari.

Danushka Gunathilaka (96 from 92) and Minod Bhanuka (1 from 4) are currently on the pitch.

Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are playing for the Pakistan side with Imad Wasim and Imam-ul-Haq out, according to ESPNcricinfo. Additionally, the website reported that Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando are out for the Sri Lankan squad with Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera in.

On Monday, the Green Shirts beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international as Karachi staged its first ODI in 10 years. The first match of the ODI series was called off due to heavy rain in the metropolis.

After the ODIs conclude, the teams will face each other in three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Comments (3)

Nabeel Ahmed
Oct 02, 2019 02:39pm

On Monday lights also went off several times. You forgot to mention that.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2019 02:42pm

Wheather it rains or shines, the show must go on.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 02, 2019 02:56pm

Abid Ali is being treated badly by not being given contineous run of 4-5 matches to show his worth. Imad Wasim is the only hitter in the team but is dropped while Shadab who is going down hill, is in the playing eleven.

Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 02, 2019 03:27pm

Something wrong with the title, it’s the second ODI, not “third ODI”.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Oct 02, 2019 03:44pm

Empty seats.

Recommend 0
manjit Bajwa
Oct 02, 2019 04:00pm

empty stands?

Recommend 0
Ajamd
Oct 02, 2019 04:46pm

@Observer , its 3rd, first was abandoned due to rain.

Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Oct 02, 2019 05:27pm

Not even a single ticket has been sold. ?? What is this?? The craze of cricket is disappeared?

Recommend 0
Abdul Basit Siddique
Oct 02, 2019 05:34pm

@Observer , It’s third ODI, not second ODI. First ODI was abandon because of heavy rain in Karachi & on 2nd ODI, Pakistan won by 67 runs and third is continue today.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Oct 02, 2019 05:41pm

Sri Lankan D team giving tough fight.

Recommend 0
Cricfan
Oct 02, 2019 05:47pm

@Observer , Ist ODI was washed off die to rains!

Recommend 0
Nawab
Oct 02, 2019 06:29pm

It's Srilanka-B team, no fun in watching without top 10 players in the team.

Recommend 0

