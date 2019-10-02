Sri Lanka 122-2 after 25 overs in third ODI against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One Day International against Pakistan at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

The visitors were 122-2 at the end of 25 overs.

Sri Lanka lost their first wicket in the 3rd over when Avishka Fernando (4 off 6) was caught by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir.

Lahiru Thirimanne (36 off 53) was the next to go, getting caught by Mohammad Nawaz on his own ball in the 20th over.

Danushka Gunathilaka (74 from 79) and Angelo Perera (5 from 12) are currently on the pitch.

Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are playing for the Pakistani side with Imad Wasim and Imam-ul-Haq out, according to ESPNcricinfo. Additionally, the website reported that Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando are out for the Sri Lankan squad with Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera in.

On Monday, the Green Shirts beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international as Karachi staged its first ODI in 10 years. The first match of the ODI series was called off due to heavy rain in the metropolis.

After the ODIs conclude, the teams will face each other in three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari