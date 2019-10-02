DAWN.COM

Pakistan 153-1 after 25 overs in pursuit of 298-run target set by Sri Lanka in third ODI

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated October 02, 2019

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are on the pitch. — PCB
Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka hits boundary as wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during a match in Karachi on Wednesday. — AP
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final One Day International against Pakistan at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan started strong in their chase of a 298-run target set for them by Sri Lanka in their third and final day-night international in Karachi on Wednesday.

The hosts were 153-1 at the end of 25 overs. Abid Ali (74 off 67) was dismissed off a googly by Hasaranga at 19.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman (65 off 69) and Babar Azam (13 off 14) are currently on the pitch.

Earlier, recharged opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored a career-best century to lift Sri Lanka to a challenging 297-9 against Pakistan.

The 28-year-old left-hander knocked a 134-ball 133 with 16 boundaries and a six for his second hundred which lifted Sri Lanka after they won the toss and batted on a flat National stadium pitch.

Gunathilaka, suspended twice for breaches of disciplines in the last two years, held the innings together with stands of 88 with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne (36) for the second, 50 for the third with Angelo Perera (13) and 74 with debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) for the fourth in a brilliant display of batting.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
He was finally dismissed in the 45th over, bowled by paceman Mohammad Amir who was the best Pakistani bowler with 3-50.

It was Amir who gave Pakistan an early breakthrough when he had Avishka Fernando caught behind for four by Sarfaraz Ahmed, leading the Green Shirts for the 50th time in an ODI.

Gunathilaka defied Pakistan's bowling with guts and determination, improving his previous ODI best of 116 he made against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017.

Thirimanne hit four boundaries off 54 balls while Bhanuka had two sixes in his 39-ball knock.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka hit a quick 24-ball 43 with five boundaries and two sixes as Sri Lanka added 50 in the last five overs.

Pakistan, who lead the three-match series 1-0 on winning the second match by 67 runs, brought Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz for Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim.

A Pakistani Army helicopter patrols over the stadium during the 3rd ODI in Karachi on Wednesday. — AFP
For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Perera.

The first match was rained off, also in Karachi, on Friday.

After the ODIs conclude, the teams will face each other in three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Comments (23)

Nabeel Ahmed
Oct 02, 2019 02:39pm

On Monday lights also went off several times. You forgot to mention that.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2019 02:42pm

Wheather it rains or shines, the show must go on.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 02, 2019 02:56pm

Abid Ali is being treated badly by not being given contineous run of 4-5 matches to show his worth. Imad Wasim is the only hitter in the team but is dropped while Shadab who is going down hill, is in the playing eleven.

Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 02, 2019 03:27pm

Something wrong with the title, it’s the second ODI, not “third ODI”.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Oct 02, 2019 03:44pm

Empty seats.

Recommend 0
manjit Bajwa
Oct 02, 2019 04:00pm

empty stands?

Recommend 0
Ajamd
Oct 02, 2019 04:46pm

@Observer , its 3rd, first was abandoned due to rain.

Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Oct 02, 2019 05:27pm

Not even a single ticket has been sold. ?? What is this?? The craze of cricket is disappeared?

Recommend 0
Abdul Basit Siddique
Oct 02, 2019 05:34pm

@Observer , It’s third ODI, not second ODI. First ODI was abandon because of heavy rain in Karachi & on 2nd ODI, Pakistan won by 67 runs and third is continue today.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Oct 02, 2019 05:41pm

Sri Lankan D team giving tough fight.

Recommend 0
Cricfan
Oct 02, 2019 05:47pm

@Observer , Ist ODI was washed off die to rains!

Recommend 0
Nawab
Oct 02, 2019 06:29pm

It's Srilanka-B team, no fun in watching without top 10 players in the team.

Recommend 0
Aqira
Oct 02, 2019 06:46pm

Its good to see how SL-B team is playing. I wish India let SL-A team play in pakistan

Recommend 0
Jawab do
Oct 02, 2019 06:46pm

Why no Shaheen Afridi ? That kid is better than any in pakistani bowlers at the moment

Recommend 0
Surgical strike
Oct 02, 2019 06:54pm

How many bulbs lit up today????

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 02, 2019 06:59pm

Loved the way Sri Lanka's second-string batsmen made Pakistani bowlers puff and pant....

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 02, 2019 07:08pm

Pakistan will win easily.....

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 02, 2019 07:12pm

@Nawab,
@"It's Srilanka-B team, no fun in watching without top 10 players in the team."

Still, it must have been tense seeing them head boldly towards 300? They almost made it...

Recommend 0
Indus-Ravi-Satluj
Oct 02, 2019 07:13pm

Not a single seat seen empty in the stadium. Wow

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Oct 02, 2019 07:38pm

Green's very poor fielding and bowling.

Recommend 0
Bajwa
Oct 02, 2019 08:15pm

@Nawab, Even B team is giving tough time

Recommend 0
Jigar
Oct 02, 2019 08:20pm

Judging by comments, many Indians following Pakistan cricket.

Recommend 0
zia
Oct 02, 2019 08:30pm

imagine that it is B team of sri Lanka. now they get Pakistan out for 100 and win

Recommend 0

