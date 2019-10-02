Gunathillaka's best propels Sri Lanka to 297-9 in third ODI against Pakistan
Recharged opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored a career-best century to lift Sri Lanka to a challenging 297-9 against Pakistan in the third and final day-night international against Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old left-hander knocked a 134-ball 133 with 16 boundaries and a six for his second hundred which lifted Sri Lanka after they won the toss and batted on a flat National stadium pitch.
Gunathilaka, suspended twice for breaches of disciplines in the last two years, held the innings together with stands of 88 with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne (36) for the second, 50 for the third with Angelo Perera (13) and 74 with debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) for the fourth in a brilliant display of batting.
He was finally dismissed in the 45th over, bowled by paceman Mohammad Amir who was the best Pakistani bowler with 3-50.
It was Amir who gave Pakistan an early breakthrough when he had Avishka Fernando caught behind for four by Sarfaraz Ahmed, leading the Green Shirts for the 50th time in an ODI.
Gunathilaka defied Pakistan's bowling with guts and determination, improving his previous ODI best of 116 he made against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017.
Thirimanne hit four boundaries off 54 balls while Bhanuka had two sixes in his 39-ball knock.
All-rounder Dasun Shanaka hit a quick 24-ball 43 with five boundaries and two sixes as Sri Lanka added 50 in the last five overs.
Pakistan, who lead the three-match series 1-0 on winning the second match by 67 runs, brought Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz for Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim.
For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Perera.
The first match was rained off, also in Karachi, on Friday.
After the ODIs conclude, the teams will face each other in three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari
Comments (3)
On Monday lights also went off several times. You forgot to mention that.
Wheather it rains or shines, the show must go on.
Abid Ali is being treated badly by not being given contineous run of 4-5 matches to show his worth. Imad Wasim is the only hitter in the team but is dropped while Shadab who is going down hill, is in the playing eleven.
Something wrong with the title, it’s the second ODI, not “third ODI”.
Empty seats.
empty stands?
@Observer , its 3rd, first was abandoned due to rain.
Not even a single ticket has been sold. ?? What is this?? The craze of cricket is disappeared?
@Observer , It’s third ODI, not second ODI. First ODI was abandon because of heavy rain in Karachi & on 2nd ODI, Pakistan won by 67 runs and third is continue today.
Sri Lankan D team giving tough fight.
@Observer , Ist ODI was washed off die to rains!
It's Srilanka-B team, no fun in watching without top 10 players in the team.
Its good to see how SL-B team is playing. I wish India let SL-A team play in pakistan
Why no Shaheen Afridi ? That kid is better than any in pakistani bowlers at the moment
How many bulbs lit up today????
Loved the way Sri Lanka's second-string batsmen made Pakistani bowlers puff and pant....
Pakistan will win easily.....
@Nawab,
@"It's Srilanka-B team, no fun in watching without top 10 players in the team."
Still, it must have been tense seeing them head boldly towards 300? They almost made it...
Not a single seat seen empty in the stadium. Wow
Green's very poor fielding and bowling.