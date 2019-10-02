DAWN.COM

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner to condemn 'deplorable' ceasefire violation

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 02, 2019

Three civilians were injured, one woman killed in yesterday's ceasefire violation by Indian forces from across LoC. — Reuters/File
The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest against yet another ceasefire violation by the Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC), in which one civilian was killed while three others were injured.

According to a press statement issued today, a 50-year-old woman, Noor Jahan, was killed on Tuesday from "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in the Nezapir and Bagsar sectors. One woman and two men sustained injuries from the firing.

It was the second time the Indian forces violated the ceasefire agreement in the past four days. On September 29, two civilians, including a woman and a teenage boy, were killed from shelling by the Indian forces. Three other civilians were injured.

According to the press release, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal pointed out that the Indian forces had frequently been targeting civilian populated areas with "artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons".

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations," the press release read.

Dr Faisal warned that the ceasefire violations "may lead to a strategic miscalculation". He termed the "deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas" as "deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws" and added that they were a "threat to regional peace".

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He said that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Indian
Oct 02, 2019 12:40pm

They have kept mimimum level of diplomatic relations for summoning the official for ceasefire voilations.

Gretekan
Oct 02, 2019 01:01pm

What happened to no diplomatic relations...

Mubashir quereshi
Oct 02, 2019 01:06pm

Taali aik haath se nai bajti!

Arshad
Oct 02, 2019 01:16pm

Wasn't he sent back to India?

sohail
Oct 02, 2019 01:41pm

really.

who is getting fooled. ik sent thehigh commissioner back to india...???

