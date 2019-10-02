After being deseated by election tribunal, Qasim Suri de-notified by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday de-notified Qasim Suri as a member of the National Assembly.

The decision came after the Balochistan High Court election tribunal, last week, declared Suri's election to the National Assembly as void.

Suri was elected as an MNA from NA-265 (Quetta-II) on a ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the general election held in July last year.

The result was challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against alleged rigging in the constituency.

On Friday, the election tribunal had also ordered a re-election in the constituency. Suri remains eligible to contest the re-election for which the ECP is yet to announce a date.

On Tuesday, Suri filed a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the BHC election tribunal.

The petition argued that Suri could not be blamed for irregularities in the election. The appeal further argued that the tribunal did not consider the facts of the matter and urged the apex court to declare its verdict as void.