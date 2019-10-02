DAWN.COM

Afghan Taliban delegation to visit Islamabad today: spokesperson

Reuters | Dawn.comOctober 02, 2019

In this May 28 file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. — AP
An Afghan Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad today, the insurgent group said, the latest stop on a tour of regional powers after the Afghanistan peace process broke down.

A delegation of Taliban members, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group's founders, will discuss "important issues" with Pakistani officials in the capital, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

No statement by the government confirming the same, however, has been issued so far.

Taliban officials have in recent days also visited Russia, China and Iran.

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Amb Zalmay Khalilzad also arrived in Islamabad for discussions with Pakistani civil and military leadership on reviving peace talks with Afghan Taliban.

Diplomatic sources in the US had said that Pakistan was trying to bring Taliban leader Mullah Baradar to Islamabad from Doha on Wednesday (today) for a possible meeting with Khalilzad.

US and Taliban last month said they were close to reaching a deal, despite concern among some US security officials and within the Afghan government that a US withdrawal could plunge the country into even more conflict and open the way for a resurgence of militant factions. President Donald Trump then suddenly halted the talks, following the death of a US soldier and 11 other people in a Taliban bomb attack in Kabul.

A Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that the delegation will inform Pakistan's leadership of the factors that derailed the talks with the US aimed at striking a deal allowing American and other foreign troops to withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

The Taliban also plan to follow up on Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments ahead of a meeting in New York with President Trump, that he would try to convince the president to re-enter talks, the Taliban official added.

A spokesperson for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani could not be immediately reached.

ishu
Oct 02, 2019 11:43am

ye rishta kya kahalata hai ?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 02, 2019 11:50am

Trump won't like Afghan Talibans visiting Pakistan and talking about peace in the region, as US is only interested - how quickly and easily they can get out of Afghanistan without being embarrassed and labelled as losers.

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, expressing my candid views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia. So, be aware of fake ID's and cronies).

Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Oct 02, 2019 11:54am

Good well deserved visit

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 02, 2019 11:56am

Why everybody is wasting time and money on Afghan peace? Afghans do not like peace. They are interested in killings and nothing else. Look at their history, how many rulers they have killed.

Recommend 0
Meow
Oct 02, 2019 11:56am

Negotiations n preparation for FATF

Recommend 0
Abbas
Oct 02, 2019 11:56am

@ishu. This relationship means that whatever happens in Afghanistan has to be approved by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Amir Balouch
Oct 02, 2019 11:56am

@ishu, saas bhi kabhi bahu thi! "indian romance with mukti vahini"

Recommend 0
Pure
Oct 02, 2019 11:58am

Pak-China. Pak-Turkey. Pak-Saudi. Pak-Malaysia. Pak-Afghanistan. More to follow. Pak integrated.

Recommend 0
ATIF RAZA
Oct 02, 2019 11:59am

@ishu, USA se poch lain wo btae ga

Recommend 0
Dinomite
Oct 02, 2019 12:01pm

Any other county and they would have been locked up by now , only in Pakistan can they roam around freely

Recommend 0
Soniya
Oct 02, 2019 12:01pm

The murderers of humanity holding peace talk what a joke,

Recommend 0
Pure
Oct 02, 2019 12:03pm

@ishu, brotherhood

Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 02, 2019 12:09pm

Isn't this irony ? Pakistan is being blamed for supporting terror. And Pakistan is the only country in the world, who plays a mediator role and have good rapport with groups who uses terror as a tool. What the common man in the world make out of these negotiations with the groups who uses terror as a tool.

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Oct 02, 2019 12:18pm

@Subhi, Just like President Trump is offering mediation with India and claims US as Peace Loving.

Recommend 0

