Afghan Taliban delegation to visit Islamabad today: spokesperson

An Afghan Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad today, the insurgent group said, the latest stop on a tour of regional powers after the Afghanistan peace process broke down.

A delegation of Taliban members, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group's founders, will discuss "important issues" with Pakistani officials in the capital, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

No statement by the government confirming the same, however, has been issued so far.

Taliban officials have in recent days also visited Russia, China and Iran.

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Amb Zalmay Khalilzad also arrived in Islamabad for discussions with Pakistani civil and military leadership on reviving peace talks with Afghan Taliban.

Diplomatic sources in the US had said that Pakistan was trying to bring Taliban leader Mullah Baradar to Islamabad from Doha on Wednesday (today) for a possible meeting with Khalilzad.

US and Taliban last month said they were close to reaching a deal, despite concern among some US security officials and within the Afghan government that a US withdrawal could plunge the country into even more conflict and open the way for a resurgence of militant factions. President Donald Trump then suddenly halted the talks, following the death of a US soldier and 11 other people in a Taliban bomb attack in Kabul.

A Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that the delegation will inform Pakistan's leadership of the factors that derailed the talks with the US aimed at striking a deal allowing American and other foreign troops to withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

The Taliban also plan to follow up on Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments ahead of a meeting in New York with President Trump, that he would try to convince the president to re-enter talks, the Taliban official added.

A spokesperson for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani could not be immediately reached.