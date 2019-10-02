Afghan Taliban delegation to visit Islamabad to review peace talks progress
An Afghan Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad to review the progress made so far under the stalled US-Taliban peace talks, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The government announcement comes hours after the Taliban said a delegation of the insurgent group will visit Islamabad today, the latest stop on a tour of regional powers after the Afghanistan peace process broke down.
"Pakistan has extended an invitation to Taliban Political Commission (TPC) in Doha for a visit," the FO statement said.
"The visit would provide the opportunity to review the progress made under US-Taliban peace talks so far, and discuss the possibilities of resuming the paused political settlement process in Afghanistan.
"Accordingly a Taliban delegation is scheduled to visit Islamabad," the press release said, without specifying a date.
According to the FO, arrangements are being finalised for the Taliban delegation's meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of their political office in Qatar, will lead the 11-member delegation during talks on important issues with Pakistani officials in Islamabad.
On Tuesday, US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Amb Zalmay Khalilzad also arrived in Islamabad for discussions with Pakistani civil and military leadership on reviving peace talks with Afghan Taliban.
A US official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said Khalilzad is not in Islamabad to resume the peace process.
Rather the US peace envoy will follow up on discussions he held with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the UN General Assembly session in New York.
It wasn’t immediately known if Khalilzad will meet with Taliban leader Baradar. The two men held several one-on-one meetings during the many rounds of negotiations held in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office.
Taliban officials have in recent days also visited Russia, China and Iran.
US and Taliban last month said they were close to reaching a deal, despite concern among some US security officials and within the Afghan government that a US withdrawal could plunge the country into even more conflict and open the way for a resurgence of militant factions. President Donald Trump then suddenly halted the talks, following the death of a US soldier and 11 other people in a Taliban bomb attack in Kabul.
A Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that the delegation will inform Pakistan's leadership of the factors that derailed the talks with the US aimed at striking a deal allowing American and other foreign troops to withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.
The Taliban also plan to follow up on Prime Minister Imran's recent comments ahead of a meeting in New York with President Trump, that he would try to convince the president to re-enter talks, the Taliban official added.
Over the past year, the Afghan government was sidelined in the US-Taliban talks with the Taliban refusing to negotiate with Kabul officials as they consider the Afghan government a US puppet. Meanwhile, Taliban attacks have continued unabated as Afghanistan held presidential elections on Saturday, marred by violence.
Ready.. Aim... Fire...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
ye rishta kya kahalata hai ?
Trump won't like Afghan Talibans visiting Pakistan and talking about peace in the region, as US is only interested - how quickly and easily they can get out of Afghanistan without being embarrassed and labelled as losers.
(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, expressing my candid views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia. So, be aware of fake ID's and cronies).
Good well deserved visit
@ishu, such. Samaj ne wale, samaj jayengay.
Why everybody is wasting time and money on Afghan peace? Afghans do not like peace. They are interested in killings and nothing else. Look at their history, how many rulers they have killed.
Negotiations n preparation for FATF
@ishu. This relationship means that whatever happens in Afghanistan has to be approved by Pakistan.
@ishu, saas bhi kabhi bahu thi! "indian romance with mukti vahini"
Pak-China. Pak-Turkey. Pak-Saudi. Pak-Malaysia. Pak-Afghanistan. More to follow. Pak integrated.
@ishu, USA se poch lain wo btae ga
Any other county and they would have been locked up by now , only in Pakistan can they roam around freely
The murderers of humanity holding peace talk what a joke,
@ishu, brotherhood
Isn't this irony ? Pakistan is being blamed for supporting terror. And Pakistan is the only country in the world, who plays a mediator role and have good rapport with groups who uses terror as a tool. What the common man in the world make out of these negotiations with the groups who uses terror as a tool.
@Subhi, Just like President Trump is offering mediation with India and claims US as Peace Loving.
@Abbas, yes, otherwise we know what can happen.
@Dinomite, you missed the part where it says the visited Russia, China and Iran before coming to Pakistan
The murderers of humanity holding peace talks and and and pakistan taking leadership!
(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, expressing my candid views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia. So, be aware of fake ID's and drones).
Whats all this formality? Please leave good taliban bad taliban policy! They are all the same!
@Abbas, indeed - must have Pak approval.
They will ask who got money for there sacrifice of life.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
They will ask paisa kisne lia unle zindegi ke badle me.
@Soniya, the world super power doesn’t think so. The leader of the free world compared Taliban Fighters to the founding fathers of America. Some times you have to know the history.
Peace must prevail and US has no moral sanction to continue occupation of Afghan lands.
@Saif Zulfiqar, for the all the incident if we see the history, paksitan had a major role
In the name of Islam they are still causing destruction
@ishu, Consistent effort for peace. Musharraf mistakes already paid through bombing killing 70000.
After Doha, Moscow, Beijing and Tehran, welcome to Islamabad. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Election is over in Afghanistan....send talibans back ......they killed many pakistanis and are now a permanent headache.... .
Ab dengue khatam
Talks with good taliban to control bad taliban..
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
Why this foot note. Someone could copy your foot note too.
@ishu, lovely well said
@Roshan,
Someone has!
@True Focus,
Most destruction in the world is committed in the name of democracy.
@Amir Balouch, discuss this with any Bangladeshi national, he will give a reply.
@Roshan, he has no mind.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you too should join them. They would appreciate your service.
This is all with US support and will help in garnering US support to delay or avoid FATF action. Somehow Pakistan's location on the map is both boon and a bane. Pakistan also has interest in leadership of Islamic world. All this keeps Pakistan and it's society dangerously close to chances of violence.
Don’t allow them in Pakistan. They are terrorists and should be punished for killing innocent women and children in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Are they going to Visit India and Israel ???
@Pakistani, great
@Roshan,
You already have copied that footnote!
Mr Trump creates problem for the world.
@Saif Zulfiqar, they are doing what they have been taught
@Soniya, but this isn't Modi?