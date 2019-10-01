Pakistan hands over body of Indian BSF soldier who drowned while crossing nullah: ISPR

Pakistan on Tuesday handed over the body of an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had drowned while crossing a nullah to Indian authorities, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mondal, of India's BSF, had drowned while crossing Nullah Aik along the Working Boundary inside Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His body was reportedly swept by the currents towards the Pakistan side of the frontier. Indian BSF subsequently requested the Pakistan Rangers to search his body.

"Pakistan Rangers Punjab undertook a search operation, recovered the body and handed over to Indian BSF today as per military procedure," the ISPR press release said.

The development comes at a time of high tension between Pakistan and India following the Indian government's decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of this development have been in place for nearly two months now.

Following India's decision to repeal Article 370, Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspended all bilateral trade. The Indian ambassador was asked to leave and train and bus services with India were also suspended.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan vociferously criticised the Indian moves in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.