Today's Paper | October 02, 2019

Pakistan hands over body of Indian BSF soldier who drowned while crossing nullah: ISPR

Dawn.comOctober 01, 2019

Pakistani troops hand over the body of the deceased Indian soldier to BSF personnel. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Pakistani troops hand over the body of the deceased Indian soldier to BSF personnel. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Pakistan on Tuesday handed over the body of an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had drowned while crossing a nullah to Indian authorities, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mondal, of India's BSF, had drowned while crossing Nullah Aik along the Working Boundary inside Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His body was reportedly swept by the currents towards the Pakistan side of the frontier. Indian BSF subsequently requested the Pakistan Rangers to search his body.

"Pakistan Rangers Punjab undertook a search operation, recovered the body and handed over to Indian BSF today as per military procedure," the ISPR press release said.

The development comes at a time of high tension between Pakistan and India following the Indian government's decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of this development have been in place for nearly two months now.

Following India's decision to repeal Article 370, Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspended all bilateral trade. The Indian ambassador was asked to leave and train and bus services with India were also suspended.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan vociferously criticised the Indian moves in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Gordon D. Walker
Oct 01, 2019 11:06pm

Compassion... Humanity... R I P

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 01, 2019 11:15pm

Thank you

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Oct 01, 2019 11:17pm

A humane act. Good job Pak Army.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 01, 2019 11:19pm

Pakistan graceful as ever.. Great civil and military leadership.

Recommend 0
SD Nayak
Oct 01, 2019 11:45pm

Awesome! Thank you for the great gesture.

Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Ul Islam
Oct 01, 2019 11:52pm

Pak Army defeated India once again...this time morally.

Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 01, 2019 11:52pm

And if that happens from Pak side they will said terrorist trying to enter in Indian.

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Oct 01, 2019 11:53pm

Unimaginable on Indian side. .

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 01, 2019 11:56pm

Even a soldier is a human. Shabbash Pakistan.

Recommend 0
WHYNOT©
Oct 01, 2019 11:58pm

Pakistan and India is from the same roots. Why not both countries work together for the peace and prosperity their citizens instead fighting everyday?

Recommend 0

