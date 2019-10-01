9-year-old among 144 minors detained in occupied Kashmir

DAWN.COM

In this Associated Press photograph taken by Dar Yasin on August 9, a Kashmiri boy at a protest march in Srinagar holds a banner that reads 'Hum kya chahte, azadi' (What do we want ─ Freedom). — AP
Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir have detained 144 minors, including a nine-year-old, since the government removed the region's special status in August, a police list seen by AFP showed on Tuesday.

Sixty of the minors are under 15, according to the document submitted to a committee appointed by India's Supreme Court to look into allegations of illegal detentions.

Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to public and private property, the committee said in its report.

Most have since been released.

The police however denied that any child was taken into “illegal detention” and said that the juveniles are “dealt strictly (with) as per the prescribed law”.

“It happens often that when minors/juveniles indulge in stone pelting, that they are momentarily held up on the spot and sent home. Some of these incidents are exaggerated beyond proportion,” the report quoted the police as saying.

In-Depth | Valley of death: Being young and restless in Kashmir

New Delhi stripped India-occupied Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5, sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, cutting telecommunications and detaining thousands of people.

Almost two months on, many of the region's top politicians remain in custody and mobile phones and the internet remain largely snapped in the Kashmir Valley.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said last month she was “deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris”.

Last week Prime Minister Imran Khan told the UN General Assembly that India could unleash a “bloodbath” in the Muslim-majority territory.

An uprising against Indian rule and a tough Indian response has killed tens of thousands of people since 1989, most of them civilians.

Ahsan Ali
Oct 01, 2019 09:02pm

Shameful India period.

Recommend 0
Loanpephone
Oct 01, 2019 09:13pm

You all like children.. Don't you?

Recommend 0
Sha b
Oct 01, 2019 09:24pm

State had to intervene when parents fail.

Recommend 0
Shawn
Oct 01, 2019 09:31pm

This is humanitarian as minor should not be separated from their parent(s).

Recommend 0
Cv
Oct 01, 2019 09:38pm

Shame on all adults who are using kids for their ends. Kids should be studying and having fun.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 01, 2019 09:40pm

Situation grows graver everyday... But, what can be done? Protesting has produced little results... Time to move on.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 01, 2019 09:45pm

Anybody expect anything different in modi's india?

Recommend 0

