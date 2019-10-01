DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 01, 2019

US congresswoman says blockade on communications, medical care in occupied Kashmir 'must end'

Dawn.comOctober 01, 2019

Email

Trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of occupied Kashmir. — AP/File
Trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of occupied Kashmir. — AP/File

Trailblazing US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday said the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care in occupied Kashmir "must end" as she expressed support for the people of occupied Kashmir.

In a post shared on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez, who is among a group of progressive US congresswomen popularly known as "The Squad", said: "We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris [and] support democracy, equality, and human rights for all — including the most vulnerable."

She said that the reports of violence and torture in occupied Kashmir were "extremely concerning," adding that the blockade on communication and life-saving medical care "must end".

The US congresswoman was responding to a video of herself uploaded by a user on Twitter, who had thanked her for taking time out to express solidarity with Kashmir.

Since the Indian government on August 5 repealed Article 370 of its constitution — stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status — a strict lock-down and communications blackout has suffocated the region into silence. It has now been in place for 58 days.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only US lawmaker who has condemned India's action in occupied Kashmir.

Read: US congresswoman condemns India's 'unacceptable actions' in occupied Kashmir

Fellow congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in September called for the communications blockade and curfew restrictions in occupied Kashmir to be lifted to "shed light" on what is happening in the disputed region.

Another progressive congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, had called for "de-escalation" and an "immediate restoration of communication" in occupied Kashmir.

Read: US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions in occupied Kashmir, seeks lower tensions

Last week, Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia, said that the United States had serious concerns over the clampdown in the region.

"We hope to see rapid action — the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Wells had told reporters.

"The United States is concerned by widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," she said, adding: "We look forward to the Indian government's resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections at the earliest opportunity."

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

China at 70
Updated October 01, 2019

China at 70

Journey to transform a largely isolated state into one of the world’s major powers has not always been a smooth one.
October 01, 2019

Tourism potential

GOING by the findings of a recent Gallup Pakistan report, tourism in the country is on the path of revival. ...
October 01, 2019

Terror in Chaman

Chaman blast would not have occurred had proper reconnaissance been carried out.
September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...