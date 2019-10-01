DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 01, 2019

18 airlines told not to use plastic cutlery on flights to Pakistan

Ikram JunaidiOctober 01, 2019

Email

The Aviation Division has directed 18 international airlines to stop use of plastic cutlery in flights to Pakistan. — Creative Commons/File
The Aviation Division has directed 18 international airlines to stop use of plastic cutlery in flights to Pakistan. — Creative Commons/File

ISLAMABAD: The Aviation Division has directed 18 international airlines to stop use of plastic cutlery in flights to Pakistan.

The airlines are also directed to ensure that the cutlery is packed in paper rather than in plastic or polythene bags.

The information was shared by Aviation Division senior joint secretary Amjad Sattar Khokhar with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday.

Both were present at the committee room of Parliament House where a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was scheduled at 11am. But the meeting was delayed as committee chairperson Sitara Ayaz and other parliamentarians could not arrive on time. Media personnel were also present in the committee room.

“We have given directives to airlines that they cannot use plastic cutlery in the flights as we want to stop the use of plastic. Moreover, it is observed that the cutlery is packed in plastic sacks so we have also directed them to ensure that the cutlery should be wrapped in paper rather than in polythene,” Mr Khokhar said.

China Southern Airlines wants to know under which law should it follow the directive

“Also, we have decided to place standees with messages in this regard at airports so that passengers coming from abroad come to know that the use of plastic bags is banned in Pakistan,” he said.

Mr Aslam appreciated the step and said such messages can also be advertised on electronic boards placed near airports.

“I was travelling to a country [he said without mentioning the name of the country] and at the time of entry I was told that there would be a $200 fine for the use of plastic bags,” he said.

Talking to Dawn after the meeting, Mr Khokhar said that a written directive was sent to the airlines a few months back and after that reminders were also sent to them to ensure implementation.

“Only China Southern Airlines has asked from us that under which law should it stop the use of plastic cutlery and we have given them a reply. Other airlines have not asked about it which means they have no objection to it. We hope that the decision of the Aviation Division would be implemented shortly,” he said.

“We are also concerned about climate change and that is why we have planted over 50,000 saplings around airports,” Mr Khokhar said.

A new regulation under the Environ­mental Protection Act 1997, proposing a ban on polythene bags in the federal capital, was introduced in June this year and Aug 14 was the cut-off date.

The regulation is called “Pak-EPA Ban on (Manufacturing, Import, Sale, Purchase, Storage and Usage) Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019” and extended to the Islamabad Capital Territory. Later, other provinces also started following the federal capital and are in the process of banning the use of plastic bags.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ali
Oct 01, 2019 07:56am

and then they imposed a 200 Rs plastic wrapping of goods

Recommend 0
Irfan Rahim
Oct 01, 2019 08:01am

Well done! This was long due.

Recommend 0
Sanity 101
Oct 01, 2019 08:02am

So what about FMCGS who pack biscuits, chips etc ???

Recommend 0
Irfan Rahim
Oct 01, 2019 08:02am

Now ban the import of waste, please.

Recommend 0
Shamoon Ahmad
Oct 01, 2019 08:09am

First enforce the law within Pakistan.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Oct 01, 2019 08:15am

What significant difference will this make, only a media stunt?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

China at 70
Updated October 01, 2019

China at 70

Journey to transform a largely isolated state into one of the world’s major powers has not always been a smooth one.
October 01, 2019

Tourism potential

GOING by the findings of a recent Gallup Pakistan report, tourism in the country is on the path of revival. ...
October 01, 2019

Terror in Chaman

Chaman blast would not have occurred had proper reconnaissance been carried out.
September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...