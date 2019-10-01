Pakistan reaffirms commitment to train Saudi troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks to Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lt Gen Fahad bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair during the meeting.—INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to train Saudi troops.

The commitment was renewed during a meeting between Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lt Gen Fahad bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair during a meeting at the General Headquarters.

“The COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building and training of RSLF,” the ISPR said in a statement on the meeting.

Pakistan has been a reliable military and security partner of Saudi Arabia. It exports arms and conventional weapons to Saudi Arabia and has stationed its troops in Saudi Arabia since 1960s, and promises to protect Saudi Kingdom from potential future threats.

The military arrangement was formalised through a bilateral agreement in 1982, which now governs bila­teral defence cooperation in terms of military training, defence production and joint military exercises.

Nearly 1,600 troops remained deployed in Saudi Arabia for training and advisory roles till Pakistan announced last year additional deployment of its troops in the Kingdom without mentioning the size and the purpose of additional troops.

The ISPR further said: “Matters of mutual and professional interests including regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.”

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2019