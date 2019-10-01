DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 01, 2019

KE claims supply from national grid reduced

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterOctober 01, 2019

Email

Karachiites could face power outages more than they suffered every day in the name of loadshedding, and those living in exempted areas could also undergo the same under a load management plan announced by K-Electric (KE) on Monday. — Wikimedia Commons/File
Karachiites could face power outages more than they suffered every day in the name of loadshedding, and those living in exempted areas could also undergo the same under a load management plan announced by K-Electric (KE) on Monday. — Wikimedia Commons/File

KARACHI: Karachiites could face power outages more than they suffered every day in the name of loadshedding, and those living in exempted areas could also undergo the same under a load management plan announced by K-Electric (KE) on Monday.

The power company blamed the National Trans­mis­sion and Dispatch Com­pany (NTDC) for a reduced supply since Sept 29.

In a statement, the power utility said that it was facing a 250MW shortfall in supply from the national grid that could lead to power outages in some city areas at a time of rising temperatures.

“The national grid’s 500kV Hubco-NKI line has been under forced outage since Sept 29 due to which there is an unforeseen reduction [of] up to 250MW power supply from the national grid to the K-Electric system,” it said.

“K-Electric is making all possible efforts to manage the power shortfall created due to this situation in light of the rising temperatures following rain and compounded by the insignificant power supply from [the] 150MW wind corridor of the national grid due to low wind factor.”

KE claimed to be in close coordination with NTDC officials to minimise disruption to power supply and ensure the fastest possible resolution to this issue.

“The reduced supply from the NTDC, albeit temporarily, may necessitate brief spells of load management including in exempted areas,” said the statement.

“We have informed our valued customers of the situation through SMS and thank them for their patience and understanding during this time. As soon as the NTDC’s maintenance work is completed, [the] power supply situation should be normalised across the city. We shall keep our customers informed about the developments and regret the inconvenience caused.”

Sources in the NTDC said that a technical fault in the system of one of the Hubco-NKI lines had led to the recent situation, but showed confidence that it would not take time to be resolved.

The teams of the NTDC and associated with the private power producing company which had actually been facing technical fault were working to fix the problem, they said.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Common Sense
Oct 01, 2019 08:41am

KE is the worst and biggest liar I have ever seen. Another company should come to break its monopoly.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

China at 70
Updated October 01, 2019

China at 70

Journey to transform a largely isolated state into one of the world’s major powers has not always been a smooth one.
October 01, 2019

Tourism potential

GOING by the findings of a recent Gallup Pakistan report, tourism in the country is on the path of revival. ...
October 01, 2019

Terror in Chaman

Chaman blast would not have occurred had proper reconnaissance been carried out.
September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...