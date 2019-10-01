DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 01, 2019

Maryam seeks post-arrest bail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 01, 2019

Email

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday approached the Lahore High Court for post-arrest bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday approached the Lahore High Court for post-arrest bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday approached the Lahore High Court for post-arrest bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will take up the bail petition on Tuesday (today).

An accountability court last week denied further physical remand of Ms Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to the NAB sending them to jail on judicial remand. They remained on physical remand for 49 days after their arrest on Aug 8.

NAB mainly accused Ms Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM). It said she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father Nawaz Sharif was prime minister.

Filed through Advocate Amjad Pervez, the petition said all properties of the Sharif family, its business concerns and companies including the CSM had already been thoroughly investigated by the JIT formed by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.

It said the SC had not directed NAB to file any reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Ms Nawaz.

The petition argued that section 9 (a) (v) of the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999 envisaged a single offence, commission of which may result in acquisition of multiple assets or pecuniary resources by an accused person. But, it said, acquisition of each asset or pecuniary resource could not amount to a separate offence under the ordinance.

Therefore, it stated the authorisation of an inquiry regarding same offence and assets tainted with mala fide intention and tantamount to colourable exercise of power by the NAB chairman.

It also questioned the jurisdiction of the bureau’s chairman for approving the impugned inquiry under Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

Moreover, it said neither the petitioner nor co-suspect Abbas ever held any public office or remained dependent upon Mr Sharif. Therefore, it argued, mischief of section 9 (a) (v) of NAO 1999 was not attracted in the case. It asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Onetwo
Oct 01, 2019 07:53am

If the deal is underway; why not.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Oct 01, 2019 08:15am

Kids play balll-ball. But these kids of corrupt leaders play bail-bail.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 01, 2019 08:17am

Stop wasting our time and resources with putting her in jail and then going through all these hearings. I understand protection of personal rights, but not for these crooks. Just write up a law for egregious acts or something and put them behind bars for ever.

Recommend 0
FAQ
Oct 01, 2019 08:33am

Well! Experience does not make only a MAN perfect!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

China at 70
Updated October 01, 2019

China at 70

Journey to transform a largely isolated state into one of the world’s major powers has not always been a smooth one.
October 01, 2019

Tourism potential

GOING by the findings of a recent Gallup Pakistan report, tourism in the country is on the path of revival. ...
October 01, 2019

Terror in Chaman

Chaman blast would not have occurred had proper reconnaissance been carried out.
September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...