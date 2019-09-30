In major reshuffle, Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan's envoy to UN

In a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

Akram will replace Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has held the office of Pakistan's envoy to the UN since February 2015.

Akram has previously served as Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Among other changes approved by the prime minister, Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, who is at present serving as director general (UN) at the foreign ministry, has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Muhammad Aejaz, the Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA, has been appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to Hungary.

The Pakistani Charge d’ Affaires to Pyongyang, Syed Sajjad Haider, has now been posted as the new ambassador to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, who is presently serving as Pakistan's consul general in Toronto, Canada, has been appointed as the high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh. He will be replaced by Abdul Hamid.

Pakistan's new envoy to Muscat, Oman will be Ahsan K.K. Wagan, who currently holds the office of Charge d’ Affaires in Niamey, Niger.

According to the FO statement, retired Maj Gen Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed to serve as the Pakistani consul general in Houston, Texas, USA.