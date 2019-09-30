DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2019

In major reshuffle, Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan's envoy to UN

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated September 30, 2019

Email

Munir Akram (L) will replace Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has served as Pakistan's ambassador to the UN since February 2015. — AFP/Maleeha Lodhi Twitter
Munir Akram (L) will replace Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has served as Pakistan's ambassador to the UN since February 2015. — AFP/Maleeha Lodhi Twitter

In a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

Akram will replace Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has held the office of Pakistan's envoy to the UN since February 2015.

Akram has previously served as Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

Among other changes approved by the prime minister, Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, who is at present serving as director general (UN) at the foreign ministry, has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Muhammad Aejaz, the Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA, has been appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to Hungary.

The Pakistani Charge d’ Affaires to Pyongyang, Syed Sajjad Haider, has now been posted as the new ambassador to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, who is presently serving as Pakistan's consul general in Toronto, Canada, has been appointed as the high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh. He will be replaced by Abdul Hamid.

Pakistan's new envoy to Muscat, Oman will be Ahsan K.K. Wagan, who currently holds the office of Charge d’ Affaires in Niamey, Niger.

According to the FO statement, retired Maj Gen Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed to serve as the Pakistani consul general in Houston, Texas, USA.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Doubling Ehsaas?

Doubling Ehsaas?

Is our population growing so fast because we are poor or, are we poor because of our high birth rates?

Editorial

September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...
Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...