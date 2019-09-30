Opposition demands election for vacant deputy speaker seat

Days after Qasim Suri's de-seating as deputy speaker of the National Assembly by an election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court, the opposition has called on Speaker Asad Qaiser to announce an election for the vacant seat.

As the National Assembly reconvened today, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP drew the speaker's attention to Rule 11 of the rules governing the house, which states that election for the vacant office of the speaker or deputy speaker should be conducted as early as possible; and if the assembly is in session, should be held in the ongoing session.

Speaker Qaiser has yet to receive a notification for Suri's removal, and Suri may also seek a stay from the Supreme Court against his removal from the assembly. However, even in the event that he does secure a stay against the tribunal's decision, Suri will lose his deputy speaker seat as soon as the disqualification notification is issued.

Qamar also asked the speaker to issue production orders of arrested MNAs Asif Ali Zardari, Khurshid Shah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He also welcomed MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who were recently released after an extended incarceration.

More to follow.