Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in second ODI in Karachi

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

After the long-awaited first ODI was called off due to heavy rain in the metropolis, the scene is now set for Pakistan and Sri Lanka to slug it out in the second fixture of the originally scheduled three-match series.

The second ODI, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled for today and the third match will be played tomorrow.

Today's match is the first ODI being played in Karachi after a yawning gap of exactly 3901 days, equivalent to 10 years, eight months and six days.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara