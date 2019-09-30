DAWN.COM

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in second ODI in Karachi

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated September 30, 2019

Babar Azam, left, acknowledges his fifty against Sri Lanka with Haris Sohail, in Karachi on Monday, Sept. 30. — AP
Imam-ul-Haq hits a shot during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday. — Photo courtesy: PCB Twitter
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI for 10 years.

Pakistan hit 305-7 in their 50 overs with Babar Azam notching a brilliant 105-ball 115 and Fakhar Zaman scoring 54.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 238 in 46.5 overs with Usman Shinwari taking 5-51, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Green Shirts had won the toss and opted to bat first against the visitors.

After starting strong, Pakistan lost their first wicket in the 15th over, when Imam-ul-Haq (31 off 41) was trapped leg before wicket by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Fakhar Zaman (54 from 65) was next to go, getting caught by Isuru Udana off Hasaranga in the 21st over.

Haris Sohail (40 off 48) became the casualty of a run out off Nuwan Pradeep's bowling in the 40th over.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out after scoring eight runs and Babar Azam, who smashed a 105-ball 115, was caught off Lahiru Kumara in the 46th over.

Imad Wasim was caught out after contributing 12 runs and Wahab Riaz (2) was run out at the non-striker's end on the last ball of the innings. Pakistan thus finished their batting with 305-7 at the end of the 50 overs.

Cricket fans hold placards and cheer as they stand in queue to enter the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Cricket fans hold placards and cheer as they stand in queue to enter the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

The long-awaited first ODI between the two sides was called off due to heavy rain in the metropolis on Friday.

The second ODI, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled for today and the third match will be played on Wednesday.

Today's match was the first ODI played in Karachi after a yawning gap of exactly 3,901 days, equivalent to 10 years, eight months and six days.

The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore next month.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Banti Raja Bundela
Sep 30, 2019 03:24pm

Best of luck Pakistan cricket

Simba
Sep 30, 2019 03:25pm

All the best SriLanka D team

Abe
Sep 30, 2019 03:54pm

Feel happy for Lankans who luckily got to make a comeback

Waseem Sarwar
Sep 30, 2019 04:00pm

350, please.

Aran
Sep 30, 2019 04:06pm

It’s c team Pakistan playing with

Vishal
Sep 30, 2019 04:11pm

Why stadium is empty?

Aj Bohra
Sep 30, 2019 05:18pm

Congratulations guys for the revival of international cricket in your country. May the Game wins

Swiss Neutral
Sep 30, 2019 05:42pm

Against B-grade team

Sachin soni
Sep 30, 2019 06:00pm

A very weak srilankan team is giving tough fight

Rohit Kaul
Sep 30, 2019 07:49pm

Good

Darshan
Sep 30, 2019 07:51pm

This was the time to break all records in the world; 600 runs in 50 over against SL's C team.

AA
Sep 30, 2019 07:57pm

Our dear neighbors started commenting Pakistan playing against SL's D team, and then C team, and then to B team. Guys please decide and then comment and don't worry about us.

RF
Sep 30, 2019 08:00pm

Sri Lanka has won our hearts. They started from where they had left a decade ago.

