DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2019

LHC allows Hafiz Saeed's case to be shifted from Gujranwala to Lahore

Rana BilalUpdated September 30, 2019

Email

The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered that a terrorism financing case against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed be shifted from a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) to one in Lahore. — AFP/File
The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered that a terrorism financing case against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed be shifted from a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) to one in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed that a terrorism financing case against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), be shifted from a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) to one in Lahore.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed heard a petition filed by Saeed in which he said that he was being kept in a jail in Lahore but was transported to Gujranwala for every appearance before the court.

He said that in light of the security situation, appearing before the Gujranwala court was not fitting and added that if he was being held in a jail in Lahore, the case should also be shifted there.

During the proceedings, a lawyer for the government said that they had no objection to shifting the case.

Issuing the order, the LHC chief justice wrapped up the petition.

In July, Saeed was arrested in connection with the terrorism financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala. Prior to his arrest, the top 13 leaders of JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Last week, the sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council had allowed Pakistan to let Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist, use his bank account for personal expenses. Pakistan had frozen his bank accounts in compliance with a UNSC resolution seeking such a ban.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Doubling Ehsaas?

Doubling Ehsaas?

Is our population growing so fast because we are poor or, are we poor because of our high birth rates?

Editorial

September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...
Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...