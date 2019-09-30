DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2019

Imran to visit Azad Kashmir’s earthquake-hit areas today

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated September 30, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday (today) to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that hit the lakeside city and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, officials said on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday (today) to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that hit the lakeside city and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, officials said on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday (today) to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that hit the lakeside city and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, officials said on Sunday.

The prime minister would be given a briefing on losses as well as rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the AJK officials at the helipad following which he would drive to the divisional headquarters hospital to inquire after the health of some of the survivors being treated there, said Chaudhry Mohammad Tayyab, divisional commissioner of Mirpur.

According to Mr Tayyab, the quake’s death toll had swelled to 40 — 38 in Mirpur district and two in the neighbouring Jhelum district of Punjab — while the number of the people with serious and minor injuries was 172 and 680, respectively, in Mirpur district.

Death toll in the tragedy has risen to 40

Of the seriously injured persons, 27 were still being treated at Divisional Headquarters Hospital and three in the Combined Military Hospital, Mangla, while the rest had been discharged, he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs500,000 compensation for each person killed in the quake in AJK and Punjab.

Mr Tayyab said the cheques for the amount would be distributed among dependants of the deceased on Monday, most probably by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider who had reached Mirpur to receive Mr Khan.

However, no announcement has yet been made about compensation to the injured or for those who had suffered property losses, neither by the federal nor by the AJK government.

Under the AJK Natural Calamities and Distressed Persons Act, 2011, compensation for each deceased and injured person is Rs150,000 and Rs50,000, respectively. The compensation for the destroyed or damaged concrete house is Rs100,000 and for the katcha house Rs60,000.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal chaired a meeting in the office of divisional commissioner on relief and rehabilitation-related activities, after touring the affected areas.

He vowed that the NDMA would use all available resources for rehabilitation of the quake victims.

“I am familiar with this area and we will leave no stone unturned to bring the earthquake victims back to normal life,” he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Separately, at a media briefing Commissioner Tayyab said that the quake-affected area had been divided into six zones for the purpose of assessment of relief needs and into seven zones for the survey of infrastructure losses.

As many as 22 teams, comprising 107 officials, were working for survey of property losses — a task which would be completed within next 10 days, he said, adding that these teams would collect information on a pro-forma, along with pictorial evidence.

The AJK Information Technology Board had also developed an application for assessment of infrastructure losses, he said.

Mr Tayyab said that according to preliminary reports some 454 concrete and 1,200 katcha (mud and bricks made) houses had been destroyed and another 6,660 concrete and 500 katcha houses were partially damaged.

Additionally, 140 school buildings and 200 vehicles were damaged and around 500 cattle killed, he said.

However, Mr Tayyab said the number of affected buildings — both destroyed and damaged — was likely to increase after completion of the survey.

He said as many as 2,380 tents and other household items, including 5,000 food packets, had so far been distributed among the victims.

It had been decided that from now on the relief items would not be deposited in warehouses but dispatched directly to affected areas for distribution, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
anil bajoria
Sep 30, 2019 07:55am

Please also provide reasonable relief fund to these poor people

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Sep 30, 2019 07:57am

Let India help

Recommend 0
Wise2win
Sep 30, 2019 08:03am

cooperate and collaborate with neighbors looking at natural calamity's such as these. What use is the petty quarrels in front of the enormous challenges ahead for South Asian countries.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 30, 2019 08:09am

It's too late now.

Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 30, 2019 08:12am

Too little too late.

Recommend 0
Chaman
Sep 30, 2019 08:15am

How about visiting dengue hit Karachi?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Doubling Ehsaas?

Doubling Ehsaas?

Is our population growing so fast because we are poor or, are we poor because of our high birth rates?

Editorial

September 30, 2019

Afghan election

The Taliban are doing no service to Afghanistan by attacking voters.
September 30, 2019

Business ease

THE World Bank has declared that Pakistan has made a great deal of progress in its ease of doing business reforms,...
September 30, 2019

Police excesses

PHOTOGRAPHS of bruised and bloodied doctors began circulating on social media soon after the KP police baton-charged...
Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...