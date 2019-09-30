DAWN.COM

PML-N decries C class jail facilities to Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 30, 2019

The former first daughter was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court last Wednesday in a money laundering case. — Adnan Sheikh/File
LAHORE: The PML-N has criticised the government for giving C class facilities to the party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail.

The former first daughter was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court last Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Hitting out at the government for giving Ms Nawaz C class jail facilities, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz’s only crime was that she secured a share in the family’s properties from her grandfather, Mian Sharif. Call it political vendetta, she said Maryam deserved B class as per jail manual, but Imran Khan’s government was usurping even legal rights of political rivals.

Alleging that the government had crossed all limits in political vendetta, the spokesperson said banning home-cooked meals, changing her class and treating her like a habitual criminal would fail to weaken Maryam’s resolve.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Sep 30, 2019 08:22am

Cry me a river...

Canada

Ali Haider
Sep 30, 2019 08:22am

Bravo, let this corrupt suffer too!

Anwar
Sep 30, 2019 08:26am

She need to c class that's what she deserves

Shoaib Shah
Sep 30, 2019 08:26am

When would we stop supporting corrupt people? It’s very obvious that Sheriff family looted Pakistan.

Babu
Sep 30, 2019 08:27am

She should have had worse for her crimes!

Samir
Sep 30, 2019 08:32am

Very Well done Imran Khan

Aliraza
Sep 30, 2019 08:35am

Well in that case, grant her with C class and upgrade her.

Ahmed
Sep 30, 2019 08:35am

They are major white collar criminals.

