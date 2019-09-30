PML-N decries C class jail facilities to Maryam

LAHORE: The PML-N has criticised the government for giving C class facilities to the party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail.

The former first daughter was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court last Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Hitting out at the government for giving Ms Nawaz C class jail facilities, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz’s only crime was that she secured a share in the family’s properties from her grandfather, Mian Sharif. Call it political vendetta, she said Maryam deserved B class as per jail manual, but Imran Khan’s government was usurping even legal rights of political rivals.

Alleging that the government had crossed all limits in political vendetta, the spokesperson said banning home-cooked meals, changing her class and treating her like a habitual criminal would fail to weaken Maryam’s resolve.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2019